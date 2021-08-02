Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Cheer Gym Takes Home Medal Haul

Monday, 2 August 2021, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Cheer Dynamix

A Papakura-headquartered cheerleading gym has had a stellar start to its competition season.

All eight of Cheer Dynamix’s teams placed first in their divisions at Cheer Fest, the first competition of the season. Four of those teams were named overall level champions and a senior team was named grand champions of the event.

“We are so proud of all our athletes – their performances were outstanding,” Cheer Dynamix gym director and head coach Andrei Coman said.

“There were no cheer leading competitions held in New Zealand last year due to Covid-19 so it was fantastic to get back into real life competitions. For many of our older athletes, it has been over a year and a half since they stepped out on the competition floor.”

Held in Grey Lynn in early July, Cheer Fest saw athletes from around New Zealand attend. Between Cheer Dynamix’s three gyms – located in Auckland, Hamilton and Hawkes Bay – there were approximately 250 athletes competing, from ages 3-25.

“We’re now gearing up for Battle in the Bay which will be held in Tauranga this weekend,” Andrei said.

“We’ll be sending all eight of our teams again and we’re hoping we’ll come away with results like we achieved when Battle in the Bay was last held in 2019.”

All Cheer Dynamix teams came first in their Battle in the Bay categories in 2019 and were named overall grand champions in levels one, two and three, as well as overall grand champion for entire event. They also took home best pyramid, best choreography, and the most spirited club award.

 

Results from Cheer Fest:

  • Cheer Dynamix Lady Bugs (3-6 yrs) competing in the Tiny Novice Division - Division Champions
  • Cheer Dynamix Skittles (5-9 yrs) competing in the Mini Novice Division - Division Champions and Novice Overall Champions outscoring Youth Novice team (6-12yrs) and Junior Novice teams (7-14 yrs)
  • Cheer Dynamix Tiaras (5-9 yrs) competing in the Mini Level 1 Division - Division Champions
  • Cheer Dynamix Aces (6-12 yrs) competing in the Youth Level 1 Division - Division Champions
  • Cheer Dynamix Bombshells (7-14 yrs) competing in the Junior Level 1 Division - Division Champions and Level 1 Overall Champions
  • Cheer Dynamix Supremacy (7-14 yrs) competing in the Junior 2 Level 2 Division - Division Champions
  • Cheer Dynamix Queens (10-18 yrs) competing in the Senior All Girl Level 4 Division - Division Champions, Level 4 Overall Champions and Grand Champions (highest score of the entire competition)
  • Cheer Dynamix X5 (12+ yrs) competing in the Open Coed Level 5 Division - Division Champions and Level 5 Overall Champions

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cheer Dynamix on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 