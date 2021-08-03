2021 Marks Most Successful Dry July In Campaign’s History, Topping $1.6 Million

Dry July New Zealand Trust is celebrating a new milestone in 2021 with $1.6 million raised, the biggest fundraising year in the campaign’s history and wants to thank the remarkable Kiwi’s for once again rising to the Dry July challenge to support people affected by cancer.

Since 2012, Dry July has solidified itself as a part of Kiwi culture, with more people each year marking July in their diaries to go alcohol-free for a good cause.

The 2021 record-breaking figure now takes Dry July fundraising to over $7.7 million since its introduction to New Zealand in 2012. Over 8,600 kiwis were inspired to take part in 2021 and support cancer organisations across New Zealand, seeing the highest ever participant engagement since its inception.

“We have been blown away by the dedication of every New Zealander taking part in Dry July 2021,” says Dry July Campaign Manager Ashleigh Oliver. “After surpassing the impressive $1 million milestone by the second week of this year’s campaign, we knew this would be a special year and we’re beyond grateful to be able to offer more funding for our incredible beneficiaries.”

The money raised by this year’s Dry July participants will help fund:

Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand (PCFNZ) PROST-FIT programme

Bowel Cancer New Zealand telephone support from a specialist bowel cancer nurse

Look Good Feel Better free community-based programmes for people with appearance related side-effects of cancer

PINC & STEEL NZ cancer rehabilitation physiotherapy

Providing funds to these four New Zealand cancer organisations allow Dry July NZ Trust to improve the comfort, care and wellbeing of patients and loved ones who are affected by cancer right now in tangible ways.

Donations for the 2021 campaign close at the end of August, after which Dry July beneficiary organisations will receive funding to implement the planned projects. It’s not too late to donate to this year’s campaign, visit the Dry July website for more information – www.dryjuly.co.nz

About Dry July

Dry July challenges New Zealanders to go alcohol-free for the month of July to raise for New Zealanders affected by cancer.

Since its inception, 54,000 Kiwis have raised more than $7.7 million for Dry July to support cancer patients, their families and carers.

For more information or to donate to the 2021 challenge, visit www.dryjuly.co.nz

NZ Results Breakdown – Top performing suburbs

Suburb Participants Funds Raised Auckland Central 94 $27,211.91 Karori 72 $25,311.07 New Plymouth 41 $22,332.25 Browns Bay 98 $20,959.65 Herne Bay 63 $20,898.07 Kohimarama 79 $20,812.05 Tauranga 104 $19,197.91 Mount Maunganui 82 $17,031.94 Albany 64 $16,179.13 Mount Victoria 104 $16,053.62

