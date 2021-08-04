Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Otago Polyfest Welcomes New Festival Director

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 6:03 am
Press Release: Otago Polyfest

Otago Polyfest recognised for sustainability and endurance

Otago Polyfest receives Tasi Wave funding and appoints new director

It’s an exciting time for the organisers of the Otago Polyfest. Co-chairs Angelina Kiore and Pip Laufiso say the trustees are jubilant about a $150,000 grant from Creative New Zealand’s Tasi Wave Pacific Festivals fund and the appointment of a new Festival Director, Tanya Muagututi’a.

“This significant financial boost recognises the importance of the festival and gives us the opportunity to welcome an event professional with an incomparable skill set to lead our team,” says Ms Kiore.

“Managing a programme of 160 performances with over 8600 performers from early learning services and schools across the week is a massive challenge. Building our team is vital.”

Tanya Muagututi'a is a highly experienced and skilled Pasifika creative, events manager and arts practitioner. Ms Muagututi’a was recently named on the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for her contribution to Pacific Performing Arts.

Tanya Muagututi'a

“I’m honoured to continue nurturing Māori and Pacific communities, the talent from the young people, and the hard work from all those involved now and historically. Twenty-eight years is a testament to this Polyfest’s significance in Otago and the aroha that the community brings with it.”

The cancellation of last year’s festival was disappointing for the thousands of tamariki and young people who have performed in Polyfest over many years, particularly for Year 13 students. "The trustees are looking forward to welcoming the performers, early learning services, schools and audiences back to Polyfest after the break."

“Funding and leadership means that we can continue to develop this special celebration of Māori and Pasifika cultures and communities. The Otago Polyfest has evolved into one of the most significant cultural events on the Otago regional calendars,” says Ms Kiore.

We acknowledge the event funding from the Dunedin City Council and continued support from Te Taura Whiri,” adds Ms Kiore. “Such tautoko has helped to develop the Polyfest’s unique place in our region’s cultural landscape.”

“We welcome Tanya to Otago Polyfest and we look forward to working together to give the tamariki and rangatahi a fantastic festival.”

For more information

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otagopolyfest

Email: admin@otagopolyfest.nz

Tanya Muagututi’a: director@otagopolyfest.nz

Dates & Venue

Monday 13 September – Friday 17 September 2021

More FM Arena, Edgar Centre, Portsmouth Drive, Dunedin

Whakatauki

Kia Maumahara ki tou Mana Ahua Ake

Cherish your absolute uniqueness

