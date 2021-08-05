Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

MYOB Continues Support Of Local Sport With New Auckland Rugby Sponsorship

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 2:20 pm
Press Release: MYOB

Leading business management platform, MYOB, has extended its support of New Zealand sport with a new two-year sponsorship deal with Auckland Rugby.

The new sponsorship will see MYOB support the Auckland team as it competes in the Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship (NPC), and kicks into action this week with Auckland’s first game of the season taking place against Canterbury at Eden Park on Sunday.

MYOB’s logo will be the newest addition to player jerseys, while in-stadia signage and big screen announcements will add to the exposure of the brand throughout the NPC season.

MYOB Head of Customer Service – Enterprise, Jo Tozer, explains that the new sponsorship deal sees MYOB take existing support of Auckland Rugby to a new level.

“MYOB’s relationship with Auckland Rugby runs deep and our support doesn’t stop with this sponsorship. The Auckland Rugby Union has been a valued and long-standing MYOB Enterprise customer for years, and we’re thrilled at the opportunity to support their efforts as they continue to develop the game and play a vital role in the rugby community,” says Jo.

“There are a lot of synergies between sport and business. Just like the dedication, resilience, passion, spirit and drive it takes to succeed in the game of rugby, it’s the same for local business owners, and MYOB is proud to be supporting Auckland Rugby’s success both on and off the field.”

Auckland Rugby Union’s CEO, Jarrod Bear says: “MYOB have been a huge part of the success in the operational side of our business for years. To have them join a fantastic group of partners that are proudly displayed on our playing apparel, really does show how much MYOB values sport in our community.”

Local sports fans will be aware that the Auckland Rugby sponsorship isn’t the first time MYOB has thrown its support behind a New Zealand sporting organisation – the business has been the Principal Partner of the New Zealand Silver Ferns since 2017 and was an official partner of netball’s ANZ Premiership during the 2020 season.

For more information on Auckland Rugby and fixtures for the team heading into a new NPC season, visit https://www.aucklandrugby.co.nz/.

LIFESTYLE


 


