Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Cricket Invest In Talent And Pathways

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

An exciting journey begins this September with the Auckland Cricket Academy set to enhance the association's talent pathways.


Auckland Cricket has committed significant investment with a newly created Head of Talent and Pathway overseeing the identification and development programme to support the ACES and HEARTS.


The Academy consists of three stages: Potential (Stage One), Promise (Stage Two) and Performance (Stage Three).


As an acknowledgement that cricket does not always follow linear development, the Academy moves away from traditional age brackets and aligns stages to an individual athlete's development.


Chief Executive Iain Laxon said "Our Academy becomes the first stepping stone in that development pathway, providing the transition from talent identification to talent development."


“Identifying, nurturing and developing our talent is a fundamental part of our High-Performance programme and we want to build a network that allows us to do that for the long term."


"Our Head of Talent and Pathway will play a crucial role in ensuring that we maximise the expertise we have across our cricket network, and create systems that help develop our players and coaches to succeed at the highest level."


"We are committed to investing in these areas to ensure that we have the right systems, processes and resourcing to help us consistently promote people into the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS environments.”


Incoming Director of Performance and Talent Daniel Archer also stressed the importance of investing in talent and pathway systems.


"With the ambition of becoming the leading Major Association for developing domestic and international cricket talent, the Academy will support the growth and sustained performance of the ACES and HEARTS programmes whilst contributing to the continued success of our BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS on the international stage."


Archer believes the talent programme is an opportunity to invest in both playing and coaching talent.


"This is a key period for Auckland Cricket and the opportunity presented to maximise our strong cricket community and region to identify and develop talent is exciting.


"We are looking forward to identifying and adding quality people to contribute to these key priorities.


Coach Development Manager Mitchell Hayde sees the Academy as not only a development opportunity for players but also for coaches coming through the system.


"The Academy will provide coaches valuable opportunities to challenge themselves in a different environment and to develop our next pool of talent”.


Applications are open for the Head of Talent and Pathway role, with the recruitment process to be completed by the end of August.


For detailed information about the Academy.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Cricket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 