Special Screening Of Award-winning Kiwi Film 'High Tide Don’t Hide' At Māngere Arts Centre, South Auckland, 12 August

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Photo Credit: @Matt.Illey

The Doc Edge Festival continues at the home of Māori and Pasifika visual and performing arts with a fully booked Doc Edge Schools programme screening the four most popular films from the festival’s student programme.

There’s also something to look forward to for any environmentally conscious Aucklanders. Doc Edge will be hosting a public screening of High Tide Don’t Hide, a NZ film about Aotearoa’s young ecowarriors on Thursday 12 August, 7pm and tickets are only $5.

After the screening, audiences can stay and discuss the film and climate justice with both the filmmakers and activists in a live Q&A.

In the race for existence, striking teenagers discover that activism, authority and awareness make for a steep learning curve in High Tide Don't Hide, Winner of the Best NZ Editing Award 2021.

Determined to provoke real action, New Zealand teenagers join the global School Strike for Climate. But planning a movement and building momentum are the easy parts as they face political indifference, white privilege, and the ongoing struggle to be heard. Meanwhile, the tides continue to rise.

A central figure in the movement is South Auckland resident, advocate and poet Aigagalefili Fepulea’i–Tapua’i, known to her friends as Fili. She is the co-founder of Pasifika advocacy group 4 Tha Kulture, a collective fighting for the environment and indigenous rights who actively bring the South Auckland youth voice to the big screen.

Everyone, everywhere has to see High Tide-Don’t Hide. It is the best, most important film I have seen in years, gives me hope for the future, kia kaha rangatahi mā, you can make a difference!! - Dr. Ella Henry, AUT

At the special price of only $5 per ticket, and a capacity of 230 seats, booking early is recommended, tickets can be purchased through Eventfinda or at Māngere Arts Centre Box Office.

Further special screenings of High Tide Don’t Hide will be held across the country including

  • Thames on Sunday 29 August, 5pm at the Thames Civic Centre hosted by Transition Town Thames with appearances by local film heroes Lillian Balfour and Helena Mayer and filmmaker Niva Kay.
  • Masterton on 5 September at Regent 3 Cinemas with filmmaker Phil Stebbing.

