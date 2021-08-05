Bethlehem Pottery Club – My Mother’s House … And Garden & Anna Fox – Women Are Strong Exhibitions

What: My Mother’s House … and Garden – Exhibition by Bethelehm Pottery Club

When: 31st July – 23rd August

Exhibition shows off Tauranga Potters’ flair, finesse and family stories.

A feast of ceramic creativity on show in Tauranga will offer something to delight everyone, and even the chance for a little walk down memory lane.

Bethlehem Pottery Club’s exhibition My Mother’s House … and Garden will take place at The People’s Gallery Toi ka rere at Tauranga’s Historic Village for three weeks from Saturday 31 July.

Organiser Juliet Fitzgerald said the theme of this year’s exhibition offered a great way for the potters to fire their imaginations and recreate their family memories through art.

“Over 100 pieces will be on display, including decorative vases, bowls and platters, intricate sculptures and even dramatic garden art – definitely an intriguing and imaginative array of pieces to enjoy, along with a touch of nostalgia.”

From functional ware to sculpture and decorative art, the exhibition will showcase the work of 26 local potters, including renowned ceramicists and newer members. All pieces will be available for sale, including a further 100 pieces on show that can be taken home at the time of purchase.

The exhibition will be judged by prominent potter Andrew Killick of Laughing Pottery in Waihi.

Weekend open times: 10am-2pm

Weekday open times: 10am-3pm

Anna Fox – An Exhibition Feminism - challenging norms and societal expectations

What: Women are strong – A solo exhibition by Anna Fox

When: 31st July – 23rd August

Where: The Incubator Gallery. The Tauranga Historic Village, 17th Avenue, Tauranga

The Incubator Creative Hub is proud to present 'Women Are Strong', an exhibition by local Tauranga Artist Anna Fox.

"My journey as a feminist is one that started as an adolescent, when I didn't even realise what feminism was and it is only upon reflection in hindsight that I can see this. It has been a journey over time that has stemmed from challenging norms and societal expectations, as well as from my own self-reflection and growth. This body of work is the outpouring of thoughts, stories of my own as a woman and that of many other women who have shared their own with me, over time."

"I have chosen to represent a wide variety of women, different ethnicities and different body shapes and types. Each woman has their own story to tell, and each figure represents the beauty and strength I see in women, just as they are. The naked woman form, in every body type, is a body in its most vulnerable form. However, I have come to conclude that there is strength, power, and such gorgeous beauty in this vulnerability.

I have come to understand that the statement "Women are strong" is true for all women. Strength might manifest differently and look polar opposite in different body types, personalities, situations and walks of life. But after connecting with and being inspired by so many different women along my path, I have come to the conclusion that despite all of this, women are innately strong.

Women are strong and powerful forces, capable of facilitating and directing change for the better, in this world."

Anna is an abstract artist with pop influences. Her work creates tension between the controlled and the uncontrolled; this constant tug of war between reflecting fulfilled expectation and unrequited expectations. She creates images, and impressions of images, using layers of paint both thick and thin.

This exhibition is on show in The Incubator Gallery from the 31st July until the 23rd August, 2021.

Open 10am - 4pm Monday-Friday and 10am - 2pm Saturdays.

