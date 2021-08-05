Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bethlehem Pottery Club – My Mother’s House … And Garden & Anna Fox – Women Are Strong Exhibitions

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 4:54 pm
Press Release: The Incubator Creative Hub

What: My Mother’s House … and Garden – Exhibition by Bethelehm Pottery Club 
When: 31st July – 23rd August

Bethlehem Pottery Club – My Mother’s House … and Garden

Exhibition shows off Tauranga Potters’ flair, finesse and family stories.

A feast of ceramic creativity on show in Tauranga will offer something to delight everyone, and even the chance for a little walk down memory lane.

Bethlehem Pottery Club’s exhibition My Mother’s House … and Garden will take place at The People’s Gallery Toi ka rere at Tauranga’s Historic Village for three weeks from Saturday 31 July.

Organiser Juliet Fitzgerald said the theme of this year’s exhibition offered a great way for the potters to fire their imaginations and recreate their family memories through art.

“Over 100 pieces will be on display, including decorative vases, bowls and platters, intricate sculptures and even dramatic garden art – definitely an intriguing and imaginative array of pieces to enjoy, along with a touch of nostalgia.”

From functional ware to sculpture and decorative art, the exhibition will showcase the work of 26 local potters, including renowned ceramicists and newer members. All pieces will be available for sale, including a further 100 pieces on show that can be taken home at the time of purchase.

The exhibition will be judged by prominent potter Andrew Killick of Laughing Pottery in Waihi.

Weekend open times: 10am-2pm

Weekday open times: 10am-3pm

BETHLEHEM POTTERY EXHIBITION

Anna Fox – An Exhibition Feminism - challenging norms and societal expectations

What: Women are strong – A solo exhibition by Anna Fox

When: 31st July – 23rd August

Where: The Incubator Gallery. The Tauranga Historic Village, 17th Avenue, Tauranga

The Incubator Creative Hub is proud to present 'Women Are Strong', an exhibition by local Tauranga Artist Anna Fox.
"My journey as a feminist is one that started as an adolescent, when I didn't even realise what feminism was and it is only upon reflection in hindsight that I can see this. It has been a journey over time that has stemmed from challenging norms and societal expectations, as well as from my own self-reflection and growth. This body of work is the outpouring of thoughts, stories of my own as a woman and that of many other women who have shared their own with me, over time."

"I have chosen to represent a wide variety of women, different ethnicities and different body shapes and types. Each woman has their own story to tell, and each figure represents the beauty and strength I see in women, just as they are. The naked woman form, in every body type, is a body in its most vulnerable form. However, I have come to conclude that there is strength, power, and such gorgeous beauty in this vulnerability.

I have come to understand that the statement "Women are strong" is true for all women. Strength might manifest differently and look polar opposite in different body types, personalities, situations and walks of life. But after connecting with and being inspired by so many different women along my path, I have come to the conclusion that despite all of this, women are innately strong.

Women are strong and powerful forces, capable of facilitating and directing change for the better, in this world."

Anna is an abstract artist with pop influences. Her work creates tension between the controlled and the uncontrolled; this constant tug of war between reflecting fulfilled expectation and unrequited expectations. She creates images, and impressions of images, using layers of paint both thick and thin.

This exhibition is on show in The Incubator Gallery from the 31st July until the 23rd August, 2021.

Open 10am - 4pm Monday-Friday and 10am - 2pm Saturdays.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Incubator Creative Hub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 