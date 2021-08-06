Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Carrington Wins Her Fifth Olympic Gold

Friday, 6 August 2021, 8:54 am
Press Release: NZ Olympic Committee

Lisa Carrington staked her claim to being New Zealand’s greatest Olympian when she sensationally won the women’s K1 500, her third gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

Carrington, 32, has now won six Olympic medals, five of them gold, and that takes her past kayakers Ian Ferguson and Paul MacDonald, and equestrian star Sir Mark Todd, who won five Olympic medals each.

As is her way, Carrington got off to a blazing start and held a clear lead by the 50-metre mark. She increased it to a boat length, but then Hungarian Tamara Csipes began to threaten.

The vast amount of racing Carrington has done this week looked to be taking its toll and she had to dig very deep to get to the finish line without her pace slackening. In the end her time of 1min 51.21s gave her a 0.639s buffer over Csipes.

After crossing the line Carrington waved to her supporters on the bank and touched her chest, a gesture of relief as much as triumph.

Her feats in Tokyo have been astounding and unbelievably she still has the women’s K4 1000 to come tomorrow.

Carrington said after her race that she felt “amazing”.

“I set out on such a big task. I had so many people supporting and helping me, otherwise I never could have done this. My support team is amazing.”

She said she learnt from Rio in 2016, when she took the bronze medal in the K2 500.

“It’s one thing having the capability, but another to go out there and execute the race.

“It’s really scary and it hurts a lot. I hate it, but I love it.”

She said her strategy in the 500 was to empty her tank completely.

“Into a headwind the race seems even longer and it hurt out there.”

Earlier today Carrington, competing in the fourth and last semi-final, won handsomely in 1min 51.180s, giving her a 1.53s cushion over second-placed Australian Alyce Wood. Two paddlers from each semi-final went through to the final.

Carrington was the fastest of the semi-finalists.

In the first women’s K2 semi-final fellow New Zealander Caitlin Regal, was edged out of second place by Belgian Hermien Peters. Regal was second for most of the journey, but faded near the end and was overtaken by Peters, who beat her by 0.66s ahead, consigning Regal to the B final.

In the B final, Regal finished stronger and won narrowly from Sabrina Hering-Pradler of Germany to give her 9th place overall.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Olympic Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 