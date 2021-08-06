Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stewart And Andrews Win Cycling Silvers

Friday, 6 August 2021, 8:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Olympic Committee

New Zealand had a super evening in the Olympic velodrome when Ellesse Andrews and Campbell Stewart won silver medals for New Zealand.

Andrews, just 21, announced herself as one of the rising stars of women’s cycling by grabbing a hard-earned silver in the women’s keirin.

Shortly after, Stewart picked up a silver in the four-event omnium when he rode a clever points race to vault himself from seventh to second overall. Stewart was not even supposed to be riding the omnium, but Aaron Gate had to withdraw after he crashed yesterday and suffered a broken collarbone. Stewart was a fine replacement – he was the 2019 omnium world champion.

Andrews rode very astutely today, always looking to be attacking and able to muster impressive pace.

She turned on a good performance in her quarter-final. The New Zealander trailed the derny, but once the race proper was under way she stormed into the lead and was strong enough to take second place, when the leading four riders were to progress.

In her semi-final, she was content to stay in last place until the derny departed, then put in a big burst to go all the way into the lead and trusted to her strength and speed to stay there right to the finish, a long time to hold off the field. To Andrews’ credit, she judged it perfectly, taking second place between Ukrainians Olena Starikova and Liubov Basova.

Andrews’ bold ride put her into the final, where six riders vied for the three medals. Andrews hung back in fifth for the first part of the journey then eased to near the front. In the final frenetic sprint, she proved very strong and flashed across the line behind Dutchwoman Shane Braspennicx, holding off Canadian Lauriane Gerest for second.

For the 21-year-old Andrews it was a just reward for an extremely good day of racing and continued a fine family tradition of cycling – her father Jon won two cycling bronze medals for New Zealand at the 1990 Auckland Commonwealth Games.

The tears flowed afterwards for the Cambridge-based Andrews.

“In a keirin you have to get the absolute right balance of physical effort and tactical execution, so to get that right today and get a silver medal is amazing. I'm so proud of myself,” she said.

Stewart was always prominent in the four-event omnium, which featured 20 riders.

In the opening 10,000m scratch race, he finished seventh. A leading bunch of five broke away to claim the top spots and Stewart was second home after that lead group.

In the second event, the tempo race, where the leader after each lap gains points, Dutchman Jan Willem van Schip put a lap on the field. That virtually assured him of winning the race.

Stewart picked up just 2 points during the race.

After the first two events, van Schip and Briton Matthew Walls led the event and Campbell was in 10th place.

Next up was the elimination race, in which the last-placed rider at the end of every second lap drops out, a real test of endurance and tactics. Stewart raced well until there were just five riders remaining. He was then boxed in and could do nothing about it. Italian Elia Viviani won the race.

Going into the final event, the 100-lap points race, Stewart held seventh place, with Walls and van Schip leading.

In the points race, Stewart got himself into medal reckoning by gaining a lap on the field early on, to earn 20 points. After that he was always handy, picking up his share of points for various lap sprints. He still wasn’t among the top placings until he picked up another lap near the end, which changed everything. Stewart actually earned the most points of anyone in the field in the omnium.

When the overall points were added up, Walls took the gold with 153 points, Stewart was second with 129 and Viviai was third on 124.

Later Stewart was quick to give credit to the rest of the New Zealand team. “I could hear them yelling for me. It kept me going,” he said. “I was out there riding solo, but I had all that support.”

He singled out Gates who, arm in a sling, hugged Stewart and congratulated him on his fabulous medal effort.

In the men’s sprint, Sam Webster was unable to progress to the quarter-final today.

In the 1/8 final, he was outsprinted by the German, Max Levy. Webster rode strongly into the final lap but the German came over the top and took the New Zealander in the race to the line.

Webster then had to win the repechage but was outkicked by powerful Sebastien Vigier. “I gave it everything,” he said, “but I just didn’t have that little bit extra in the legs today.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Olympic Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 