Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Delicate And Visually Stunning Biographical Show Combines Live Performance And Film In A Striking Work Of Empowerment

Friday, 6 August 2021, 9:40 am
Press Release: A Mulled Whine and OiOi Productions

A Mulled Whine & OiOi Productions present

MAN LESSONS: THE LIVE SHOW

by Adam Rohe & Ben Sarten

Directed by Neenah Dekkers-Reihana

7pm, 2 – 11 September // BATS Theatre

What are the stories that shape us - and how do we shape them?

Adam Rohe is a prominent transgender actor, director and clown, seen in Aotearoa feature film Rūrangi, as well as dozens of progressive and powerful stage shows across the country. Over the last five years, a feature film has been in the making about his own life and gender transition. A bold, and beautiful film about building mental health and crafting your own narrative. Close friend and filmmaker Ben Sarten has followed Adam through doctor’s appointments, surgeries, psychosis, and the day-to-day. Over the years, hours of footage have been collated and not all of it will make the cut… But it makes excellent theatre.

Rohe takes us on a raucous yet vulnerable journey to the basement of his mind, and lets us watch the creation of his most earnest and intimate artistic performance: Himself.

You are invited behind-the-scenes for a live multimedia experience that celebrates finding empowerment in the making of one’s self.

Helping Adam craft this production with equal parts tenderness and wonder is theatre-maker Neenah Dekkers-Reihana and documentary filmmaker Ben Sarten. Neenah is an acclaimed performer (The Haka Party Incident, Pākaru, Anahera) and established director (ransom., This Long Winter). They have been many roles and worn many hats, but now their focus is on rewriting roles and stories. Renaming. Reclaiming. Reconstructing. Meanwhile, Ben has forged an impressive career making films that prioritise the documentation and visibility of environmental and human rights activism, and the NZ arts scene. His work here and abroad captures crucial moments in our history as a planet and social network during times of crisis. Dekkers-Reihana and Sarten are both exceptional creatives who make art and entertainment with a greater purpose, and built around wellbeing. True mavericks of mental health and advocacy.

“Human beings are constantly crafting themselves all the time, just not consciously. I was doing it on purpose, which is fucking terrifying.”– Adam Rohe to The Spinoff

Man Lessons will demystify the trans experience while elevating a trans story of success and celebration. Narratives of marginalisation and oppression – while true – will only begin to shift once trans people and those around them start to see their potential to flourish. Adam says that he hopes the show will “help everyone, regardless of gender, recognise that they can sit in the driver's seat of their own transformation – and that they can empower those around them to do the same.”

Man Lessons: The Live Show was funded by Nōku te Ao Like Minds with support from the Mental Health Foundation, and Wellington City Council.

--

Man Lessons: The Live Show at BATS Theatre

7pm / Thursday 2nd – Saturday 11th September

Tickets $25 Full / $20 Concession / $22 Group 6+

Bookings from www.bats.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from A Mulled Whine and OiOi Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 