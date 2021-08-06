Q+A With Jack Tame - Sunday 8 August

This Sunday on Q+A

National’s big moment: We’re live with political reporter Maiki Sherman at National’s weekend-long party conference, as they unveil their party President on Sunday morning.

The Government’s grand plan for re-connecting with the world will be unveiled on Thursday; how do we balance prudent public health measures with economic opportunities? Business NZ’s Kirk Hope tells us what he’s looking for.

From the meatworks to an acclaimed iwi leader, Tā (Sir) Mark Solomon’s fascinating life story is being told in a new memoir that he’s in the studio to discuss.

Plus outgoing Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel reflects on her time leading the garden city and her hopes for its future.

Note: Q+A is a slightly shorter show this week due to Olympics coverage.

Q+A With Jack Tame - 9am, Sunday, TVNZ 1

Funded by NZ On Air.

