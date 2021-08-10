Wellington To Host New Zealand’s Biggest Light Festival 2021

Wellington Lantern Festival returns as Lumino City for an even bigger and brighter 2021 festival. The 15th - 16th of October will see the entire Wellington Waterfront lit up from Waitangi park to Fran Kitts in the festival's largest iteration since it began in 2015.

The festival will span over four show-stopping precincts with an astonishing 150+ individual light installations including seven that will tower over crowds reaching four stories and higher.

The festival's expansion with numerous new lights and taking over more of the waterfront than ever before has been made possible by key sponsor Wellington City Council who have shown their support for this iconic Wellington event.

The new name Lumino City comes as the event evolves from the traditional lantern festival to an event that encompasses all things light and performance. Festival director Lily Kao wanted to move the festival into a new era to deliver a combination of modern and traditional light and performance.

“The traditional roots are still very much present with the inclusion of all our previous lanterns. However, we wanted to expand to include different types of light installations and take the festival to a bigger scale encompassing more of New Zealand and Wellington today. It’s about transporting festival-goers to a city of light and adventure.” says Ms Kao

2021’s theme centres around the idea of adventure and travel. In a time when most people are unable to leave the country, festival organizers wanted to find a way to let people experience the joy of travelling without needing to leave the city.

Ms Kao found a way to do exactly that by inviting fourteen embassies and high commissions to come together and create the Bring the World to Wellington precinct. Festival-goers will be transported to far corners of the globe from Italy to Saudi Arabia or from Mexico to India as Fran Kitts lights up with 12 custom made lanterns representing iconic landmarks, people and cultures. These lanterns include a Komodo Dragon from Indonesia, the Leaning Tower of Pisa from Italy, the Arun Temple from Thailand and the Matterhorn from Switzerland among many others. The brand new precinct also includes performances, music, crafts and cuisine from all around the world.

“Kiwi’s are known as big travellers and not being able to get out there and explore the world has been difficult. I wanted to find a way to bring the world to Wellington and let Kiwi’s rediscover old memories or make plans on where to travel when the world opens up. Lumino City is an escape, a place to explore and be in awe of what’s around us. ”says Ms Kao

Lumino City is taking place on the 15th- 16th of October on the Wellington Waterfront.

