Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kohānga Reo Under-fives Drowning Prevention Pilot Starts With Whanau And Tamariki

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 9:54 am
Press Release: Water Safety New Zealand

A water safety initiative is being piloted to empower whanau to deliver lifesaving water safety skills to their young tamariki. SplashSave and Water Safety New Zealand are engaging with community groups to find influencers who will take on the role of delivering water safety education in their communities. Teaching Kaiako, parents and grandparents to teach their whanau these critical skills will mean the safe enjoyment of playing in the water in Aotearoa/New Zealand.
“Every year in New Zealand too many people drown off our shorelines, in our rivers and lakes, and at home. In New Zealand, drowning is the leading cause of recreational death and the third highest cause of accidental death,” says WSNZ CEO Daniel Gerrard.

In 2020 there were 74 preventable fatal drownings and four of those were aged under-five. Between 2010 and 2020 58 under-fives lost their lives in preventable incidents. Families and communities left devastated.
“With a fatal drowning rate of 1.62 per 100,000 people, New Zealand is at the higher end of OECD countries. ACC spends more than $72 million a year on water-related injuries and there are on average approximately 190 hospitalisations each year from drowning related incidents,” says Gerrard.
“This program is a great opportunity to give our whanau the skills and knowledge they need to educate our tamariki about staying safe in the water. This is about reconnecting Māori with wai with which Māori have a deep spiritual connection,” says WSNZ Kaihautū Rob Hewitt.
The Water Safety Sector recently released Water Safety Sector Strategy 2025 – Wai Ora Aotearoa and one of the key priorities in this strategy is providing improved water safety outcomes for the under-five cohort.
“While constant active adult supervision around water is the key safety message for under-fives SplashSave supported by Water Safety New Zealand has created a parent pack and a program that will give all parents in New Zealand the confidence to teach their own child basic water safety skills” says SplashSave spokesperson Phil Waggott.

“By instilling basic skills such as floating from an early age, children become more confident as they progress through their water safety education. These fundamentals enable children to confidently tackle the more complex skills in the Water Skills for Life program and able to enjoy the water safely for the rest of their life and ultimately lowering the high drowning toll in New Zealand,” says Waggott.

A pilot community day is being held in South Auckland on the 13th August 2021 and will be attended by delegates of the National Kohānaga Reo as well as by the new Chief Executive of Water Safety New Zealand Daniel Gerrard along with around 250 children from five local Kohānaga Reo.

Media are invited to attend launch of this new under-fives water safety program. The day will run from 8.30am – 2.30pm.
Interviews will be available with the delegates from Water Safety New Zealand, SplashSave, Kohānaga Reo, and permission permitting the children/community leaders involved in the program.

When: 13th August 2021
Where: James Cook High School & Manurewa Pool and Leisure Centre
Time: 8.30am – 2.30pm
Available for interview:
• Daniel Gerrard (WSNZ CEO)
• Rob Hewitt (WSNZ)
• Jonty Mills (Former WSNZ CE)
• Phil Waggott (SplashSave)
• Lavinia Rongo (SplashSave)
• Community leaders from Kohānaga Reo
• Tamariki from local Kohānaga Reo

Runsheet of the day
• 08.30 – 10.30 – community leader training
• 11.00 – 12.00 - Powhiri (James Cook high school)
• 12.30 – 14.30 – Community pool session
• 14.30 – 15.00 – Kai and close for the day
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Water Safety New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 