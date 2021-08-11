Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mazda NZ And Auckland Zoo Ask Aotearoa Youth To ‘Take Action For Taiao - The Natural Environment’Untitled Release

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: Auckland Zoo

Auckland Zoo and Mazda NZ are proud to announce the renewal of their partnership with a competition giving youth across Aotearoa the chance to win a spectacular conservation learning prize for them and their schools.

“We’re delighted to be entering the ninth year of this highly successful Mazda partnership that helps drive the Zoo’s conservation efforts in the wild throughout Aotearoa as well as our conservation education programmes,” says Auckland Zoo’s Head of Conservation Advocacy and Engagement,” Dr Sarah Thomas.

Through our ‘Take Action for Taiao’ competition we’re inviting primary and intermediate students, their classmates and their schools to tell us and our friends at Mazda NZ about a conservation issue that concerns them in their local community. And most importantly, how they might be able to make a difference,” says Auckland Zoo’s Head of Conservation Advocacy and Engagement, Dr Sarah Thomas.

“Our programmes are all about nurturing current and future conservationists and we hope that the Mazda School’s competition will inspire even more kids into action to help protect their taonga and taiao. Thanks to Mazda NZ, the three classes that come up with the most innovative solutions, will win an awesome experience with the Conservation Learning team here at the Zoo.”

As well as the three overall winners, a further 15 classes will enjoy a special outreach session with one of the Zoo’s Conservation Learning Facilitators to help them put their plans into action.

“Mazda has been supporting Auckland Zoo since 2012 and we are proud of our continued role as principal partner. We share the same conservation and sustainability goals and are delighted that we can help foster some future conservationists at our schools, as we continue to help drive the Zoo’s conservation work in and around the Auckland region” says David Hodge, Managing Director, Mazda NZ

Competition details:
Website: https://www.aucklandzoo.co.nz/mazdacompetition
Entries close 24 September 2021

Background:
Mazda NZ Ltd has partnered with Auckland Zoo since 2012, providing vehicles essential to running the Zoo’s extensive field conservation programme.
The inaugural Mazda School’s Competition was held in 2018 to coincide with Te Papa and Weta Workshop’s Bug Lab exhibition and winners were treated to a tour of the exhibition with Mazda Ambassador, The Bug Man, Ruud Kleinpaste. More recently winners learnt about modern zoo design and animal care, ably assisted by Mazda Ambassador, Peter Wolfkamp. Due to Covid-19 the competition could not proceed in 2020. 
Auckland Zoo’s Conservation Learning team delivers conservation science and matauranga Māori sessions to more than 50,000 primary and secondary children each year.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Zoo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 