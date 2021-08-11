Meet Lauren Gin, Raising The Voices Of Females (By Day, And By Night)

Lauren Gin is not only one of NZ’s most exciting electronic DJs in the circuit, but she’s also an advocate for female entrepreneurs - aspiring to change the game for women in leadership.

The 25-year-old producer has returned with the release of her latest single, ‘Say No’. Showcasing Lauren’s production skills and songwriting expertise, this track traverses new territory by fleshing out her signature sounds. You can expect explosive synth-like drops complimented with angelic vocals. In a statement released alongside the single, the producer describes the song as “a constant movement of deep melodic sounds with a euphoric taste”. It’s Lauren’s 6th year DJing and only her second year making music. Last year she premiered her debut EP on George FM, “SUPERNOVA” -- a project that deftly combines Trap and Future Bass genres.

Beyond her forays into DJing and music production, Lauren also works at Icehouse Ventures -- NZ’s most active venture capital firm. Lauren recently raised millions for NZ’s first fund that exclusively invests in female founders. Around the world, women receive significantly less startup funding than men (3% of all global VC funding went to women last year) and Lauren’s on a mission to help address this. “Investing in and supporting brave female-led startups is a big job that can create a massive impact. The energy and passion audible in Lauren’s music is equally visible when she’s offstage and working side-by-side with founders.” Robbie Paul, CEO of Icehouse Ventures says.

The producer’s advocacy for female leadership is echoed by the waves she’s made in a predominantly male industry. Lauren’s highlights for 2021 include playing at NZ’s most iconic festivals -- including Rhythm & Vines, Splore, Bay Dreams, Electric Avenue, and more. A show to remember was her closing a stage with one of her heaviest sets at Raglan’s Soundsplash. Splore Director, John Minty tells us, “Lauren did one of her first festival sets at Splore five years ago and it has been exciting seeing her evolve into an in-demand DJ. Her primetime set at Splore’s Crystal Palace stage this year was a festival highlight”.

Lauren has drawn parallels across two industries where she places importance on female empowerment. “My future goals this year include collaborations with other women artists to help raise our voices. As for the startup ecosystem, I’m determined to see millions of dollars invested in female leaders in NZ”, she says. Lauren Gin is nothing short of impressive, her pure talent and ambition has enabled her to pave the way in both music and business.

Listen to Say No here.

