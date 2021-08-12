Award-winning Mural Unveiled In Tauranga

Bay of Plenty artist, Faye Chadburn, has unveiled her award-winning mural titled, ‘Circalunar Rhythm’, on Percy Road opposite Papamoa Beach in Tauranga.

Faye was one of ten winners from across the country who took out the top prize in Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s Resene Nature Murals Competition 2021.

Through the mural Faye wanted to draw attention to how the rhythms in nature are becoming less and less relevant in our modern day lives - less of us living from the land, or patterns of the seasons, and how the ocean tides and the lunar cycles are slowly slipping away from daily thought.

"Circaluna Rhythm is a mural inspired by living by the beach, alongside ever changing tides. It represents a constant reminder of nature’s powerfully unpredictable patterns. I wanted to draw attention to the result of the lunar cycles through illustrating the plant life that washes up on the sand at the beach throughout the seasons and introduce an abstract way of viewing the beauty of beach life."

The Resene Nature Murals Competition, which is part of the Paint New Zealand Beautiful programme, ran from April to June 2021, with artists encouraged to submit mural designs which included an environmental message. Artists from around the country sent in their designs, with the top ten murals selected based on their environmental message, enhancement of the community, and originality/creativity. Artists then have 12 months to bring their mural to life.

Winning designs receive a $1000 grant upon completion, along with a $750 Resene paint voucher and other materials to paint their mural.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO, Heather Saunderson, said: "Our Nature Murals Competition is getting more popular every year. This is the fifth year we've run the competition in partnership with Resene, and once again we've been overwhelmed with not only the quantity, but the quality of the entries we've received. We know the benefits that beautification of public spaces can have on local communities, so we can't wait to see these murals come to life over the next 12 months.”

The ten winning artists and regions are listed below, with their designs visible on the Keep New Zealand Beautiful website.

Brigita Mana Botma, Our Next Generation, Auckland

Corey Harbrow, Game Over, Christchurch

Denise Fort, Let’s Grow Together, Raglan

Deow Owen, The Journey of the Piwakawaka, Waianiwa

Faye Chadburn, Circalunar Rhythm, Tauranga

Jennifer Corbett, Feed Me, Taranaki

Joel Nicholls, Water Water Every Where, Auckland

Louie Zalk-Neale, Matairangi, Wellington

Mark Noble, U R Nature, Rotorua

Stanley Mans, Nourish Nature Naturally, Hastings

© Scoop Media

