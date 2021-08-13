Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ On Air Invests In Pan Asian Voices

Friday, 13 August 2021, 9:55 am
Press Release: NZ On Air

NZ On Air has invested up to $715,000 in a new development and production initiative with the Pan Asian Screen Collective (PASC) aimed at increasing Pan Asian representation across key creative roles in Aotearoa’s screen industry.

The unique Episode One: Web Series and Pilot Programme is targeted at early-career Pan Asian screen creatives. The two-stage programme will see six creative teams enrol in a PASC-led four-month development programme that includes regular seminars and workshops designed to develop their web series and enhance industry skills. Following this, the teams will then enter the production stage and produce a pilot episode for their web series.

The initiative aims to boost the technical and business capability of Pan Asian creatives. Participants will gain fundamental screen skills and knowledge across content creation, production, marketing, audience building, internationalisation, fiscal responsibility, and IP negotiations.

“NZ On Air is committed to improving Asian representation in the screen sector and we see this initiative as a fantastic opportunity to invest in training and development that we hope will ensure greater visibility of Asian voices in the mainstream media,” says NZ On Air Head of Funding Amie Mills.

“Asian New Zealanders make up over 15% of Aotearoa’s population, yet our annual Diversity Report has shown a consistent under-representation of Pan Asian creatives in key screen roles and a lack of Asian voices on our screens as a result,” she continued.

“This initiative extends the conventional idea of development - one that usually ends with the script - to also include production,” says Shuchi Kothari, Co-Founder of the Pan Asian Screen Collective and designer of this initiative.

“This way we can focus on expanding selected teams’ skills across writing, directing, and producing while offering world class training that begins with an idea and ends with the screening of the pilot episode of their web series,” she continued.

This is a one-off funding initiative made possible through the Cultural Sector Capability Fund administered by the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, which supports the cultural sector to adapt to the COVID-19 environment by funding activities that build skills and knowledge.

Full details including eligibility and application information will be available via PASC’s pānui, social media channels and website on 1 September, 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ On Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 