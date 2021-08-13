Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Arts Advocates Required For Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

Friday, 13 August 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: Lisa Maule

Aotearoa theatre advocate Lisa Maule is part way through a four month Wikipedia Edit-a-thon to increase the visibility of New Zealand arts on the world’s most popular open source information hub after receiving a grant from Wikimedia Foundation.

Lisa fell in love with her mission editing for the encyclopedia giant after a workshop held at The Dowse. “I was inspired to take action after discovering I couldn’t link biographies to major New Zealand arts companies, because the company pages just didn’t exist,” says Lisa. “I created pages for Taki Rua and Pacific Underground and fell in love with the power of celebrating our rich legacy of Aotearoa Performing Arts with the world.”

Wikipedia Edit-a-thons are a meeting point for Wikipedia editor training, collaboration or concentrated effort to create pages, updates or corrections on Wikipedia.

With a target of 20 new Wikipedia articles, in the first two months Lisa and her Edit-a-thon volunteers have created 62 new articles including Kila Kokonut Krew, Oamaru Opera House, choreographer Jack Gray, costume designer Kate Hawley and director Sara Brodie.

“It’s a great start with 62 new articles in the last two months – showing how much we need to cover. We have so much more to do and we’d love more volunteers to join the cause.”

As a final push Lisa is looking for passionate volunteers to help increase the world’s knowledge on New Zealand theatre, dance, opera, circus, access arts, community arts, Pasifika arts, Māori arts, LGBTQIA+ arts, political activism arts, venues or any niche art they’d like to research.

Aotearoa artist biographies are also vital for addition to our visibility, with only 19% of New Zealand arts biographies on women.

“We are looking for dedicated arts advocates with great detective skills and perseverance to join us to research, write, edit or photograph to whakamana and celebrate all our New Zealand arts.”

The next Edit-a-thon is happening 10.30am – 4pm, Saturday 21 August at the Nola Millar Library, Te Whaea, 11 Hutchison Road, Newtown, Wellington. All are welcome with enquiries about joining the Performing Arts Aotearoa Wikiproject to Lisa Maule lisamauleinfo@gmail.com

Wellington Edit-a-thon 21 August details:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Meetup/Wellington/Performing_Arts_Edit-a-thon_2021

 

NOTES FOR THE EDITOR

· Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/if9oskui8b6slq0/AADz_STJErUh8msLEB-daraMa?dl=0

· WikiMedia application framework: https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Grants:Project/Performing_Arts_Aotearoa_-_Wiki_Project

· Our aims for bio's are: at least 50% of new people are women, 30% are Māori, Pacific Islander or people of colour

· Our aims for organisations / productions are: at least 30% are principally Māori, Pacific Islander or people of colour focused, 10% in the disabilities area

· Outcomes so far: The project goals were to create 20 new Wikipedia articles and to date there have been 62 new articles created. In Wikidata the aims were for 300 new entries and this has also been exceeded with approximately 750 new entries made.

Some new articles examples:

· Kila Kokonut Krew - music and theatre company

· Massive Theatre Company - theatre company

· Oamaru Opera House - venue

· That Bloody Woman - musical production (Did You Know feature on the main page of Wikipedia)

· Wellington City Opera – opera company

· Sara Brodie - director - 2015 Arts Foundation Laureate

· Cathy Livermore - dancer

· Kate Hawley - costume designer, performing arts and film

· Meggan Rollandi - scenographer / designer

· Nisha Madhan - actor

· Julia Croft - actor / director

· Jack Gray - choreographer and director of Atamira Dance Company

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lisa Maule on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 