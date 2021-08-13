Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. Hosts Fifth Annual National Māori Language Revitalisation Symposium, Te Reo Ki Tua!

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. is pleased to invite the nation to the fifth “Te reo ki tua! National Māori Language Revitalisation Symposium”, being held on Thursday the 23rd and Friday the 24th of September at Clubs Hastings, Victoria Street, Hastings. This initiative showcases some of the nation’s most prolific language exponents who have worked tirelessly over decades to successfully revive the language within Aotearoa which was all but nearly decimated during the early 1900s. This symposium enlists an array of well-known personalities, both native speakers and second language learners, having made successful careers within the field.

The ultimate goal from this symposium is to raise critical awareness around the state of the Māori language. The array of speakers covers all facets of the world of language revitalisation, from kapa haka, to marae, to media, to kura, to the arts, to teaching, to bi-lingualism within communities, to raising children in a bi-lingual environment. This symposium is for anyone who is interested in hearing innovative ways of learning te reo, mastering te reo, promoting te reo, revitalising te reo and maintaining the zest required to raise native Māori speaking children. The symposium aims at inspiring the key language movers and shakers across the nation. The symposium will provide a simultaneous interpretation service to ensure that the message is received by all attendees.

The theme of this year’s symposium is: “E huri haere ana te tai! – The tide is turning!”. This symposium showcases some of the nation’s leading experts in the field. This symposium aims to inspire language champions by hearing first-hand the trials and tribulations faced by those in the field of language revitalisation, showcasing their innovative methods aimed at the successful retention of the language.

The symposium has evolved and we are thrilled to add more interactive components such as a Kōhanga Reo pavillion, a Market Expo, a Performing Arts stage, breakout spaces, kaumātua lounge, Rangatahi Hub and a Media Hub.

It is hoped that this symposium will inspire others to continue the battle to save our language, and ultimately deploy an army of language champions.

The speakers who have been enlisted for this year’s event are:

Te Nūtube

Quinton Hita

Francis & Kaiora Tipene

Paraone Gloyne

Te Arepa & Reikura Kahi

Wikatana Popata

Mataia Keepa

Dame Hinewehi Mohi

Sir Tīmoti Kāretu

Kim Robinson

Ngahiwi Apanui

Dr. Pōia Rewi

Sir Pou Temara (TBC)

Jennifer Ward-Lealand

Pānia Papa

Dr. Kārena Kelly

Mark Kopua

Dr. Rangi Mātāmua

Moko Tepania

Te Kuru Dewes

Tūkiterangi & Renata Curtis

Teina Boasa-Dean

Hona Black

Waihoroi Shortland

Te Reo ki Tua will also include a Māori language debate, enlisting an impressive lineup of kaikōrero:

Dr. Hana O’Regan

Penetaui Kleskovic

Rhonda Tibble

Teina Boasa-Dean

Mataia Keepa

Raahui Papa

Che Wilson

Kiwa Hammond

Please note the registration cost is koha. Please register your interest at https://www.kahungunu.iwi.nz/tereokitua or (06) 876 2718.

This event has been made possible through the generous support of the following sponsors:

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc.

Te Mātāwai

Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori

Health Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board

EIT Hawke’s Bay

Radio Kahungunu

Hastings District Council

© Scoop Media

