Monkeys, Mayhem And Miserable Meanies: Tim Bray Theatre Company Takes The Twits On An Auckland Tour!

Tim Bray Theatre Company presents

ROALD DAHL’S THE TWITS

Adapted for the stage by Tim Bray, with songs by Christine White Celebrations in Tim Bray Theatre Company’s landmark 30th anniversary continue as it revisits one of the most popular shows in their extensive catalogue - Roald Dahl's The Twits! The company continues to bring its very special brand of on-stage joy to delight Tāmaki Makaurau’s youngest theatre-lovers right across the region, with shows in Takapuna, Glen Innes, Manukau, Glen Eden, and Māngere from 25 September – 13 November. Mr and Mrs Twit are nasty and love playing tricks on each other. The things they get up to are a sight to behold! Would you like a glass eyeball in your drink? How about some worms in your spaghetti? Who doesn’t like a slimy frog in their bed? And would you believe how they make their favourite treat, Wednesday Bird Pie….it’s a sticky idea. Their antics will have you gasping in amusement and giggling along. But when Mr Twit turns his nasty attentions to creating the World’s First Upside-Down Monkey Circus with Muggle-Wump the monkey, things get turned upside down and the Twits get a dose of their own nasty ways. Roald Dahl’s The Twits is a deliciously disgusting family favourite, and this stage adaptation by Tim Bray is sure to delight devoted fans and Twits newcomers alike. Starring Antonio Te Maioha as the grumpy Mr Twit and Awatea Timothy in pantomime drag as Mrs Twit, the cast is rounded out with Ellie Wren as the Gas Meter Reader/Roly Poly Bird and Daniel Nodder as Muggle-Wump the Monkey, accompanied by original music and soundscape from Christine White, performed on a range of unconventional instruments including bicycle wheels, steel drums and wooden blocks. All your favourite characters leap off the page and onto the stage for a delightful, larger-than-life retelling of the beloved children’s tale. Full of titillating tricks, playful puppetry and amazing acrobatics, this production is sure to delight Twits fans of all ages “Tim Bray has directed another engaging piece of old-school family theatre... Plenty of clever jokes, stupid jokes, audience participation games and sing-along numbers make for a fulfilling hour's theatre..”

- Theatreview, 2008 season

First published in 1980, the idea for The Twits was inspired by Dahl’s peculiar suspicion of bearded men, which led him to create Mr. Twit - one of the most recognisable villains in all of his published works with an infamous beard full of “disgusting leftover food”. It remains one of his most popular books, with the 2007 edition selling over 300,000 copies. The Twits also contains one of the most quoted lines of Dahl’s: “...if you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.” “We presented my adaptation of The Twits in our second year (1992) and used a UK stage adaptation in 2008. I was delighted when the Dahl Estate agreed to my script being used for the 2020 production. This was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the Dahl Estate agreed to an extension of rights into 2021. I love this show. The grody Mr & Mrs Twit are such a comical and unlikely married couple. Dahl’s sense of sublime silliness mixed in with the horrid is such a treat. It’s no wonder children love to read Dahl’s stories.”

Tim Bray, QSM – playwright and director As part of their commitment to make theatre for all the children of Tāmaki Makaurau, Tim Bray Theatre Company continues to offer accessible performances, allowing children and families with diverse needs to experience live theatre. Accessible opportunities include NZSL-interpreted performances, audio-described performances preceded by touch tours, and sensory relaxed performances. The company’s accessible performance offerings go hand-in-hand with their mission to inspire the next generation of theatre lovers. Tim Bray Theatre Company’s Auckland Tour of Roald Dahl’s The Twits kicks off in September at The PumpHouse Theatre in Takapuna, before touring to Te Oro in Glen Innes, Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, Playhouse Theatre in Glen Eden and Māngere Arts Centre - Ngā Tohu o Uenuku in Māngere. Tickets are on sale now, with school and education group bookings available. Visit timbray.org.nz for more information and to book tickets