Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Monkeys, Mayhem And Miserable Meanies: Tim Bray Theatre Company Takes The Twits On An Auckland Tour!

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 9:37 am
Press Release: Tim Bray Theatre Company

Tim Bray Theatre Company presents
ROALD DAHL’S THE TWITS 
Adapted for the stage by Tim Bray, with songs by Christine White

Celebrations in Tim Bray Theatre Company’s landmark 30th anniversary continue as it revisits one of the most popular shows in their extensive catalogue - Roald Dahl's The Twits! The company continues to bring its very special brand of on-stage joy to delight Tāmaki Makaurau’s youngest theatre-lovers right across the region, with shows in Takapuna, Glen Innes, Manukau, Glen Eden, and Māngere from 25 September – 13 November.

Mr and Mrs Twit are nasty and love playing tricks on each other. The things they get up to are a sight to behold! Would you like a glass eyeball in your drink? How about some worms in your spaghetti? Who doesn’t like a slimy frog in their bed? And would you believe how they make their favourite treat, Wednesday Bird Pie….it’s a sticky idea. Their antics will have you gasping in amusement and giggling along. But when Mr Twit turns his nasty attentions to creating the World’s First Upside-Down Monkey Circus with Muggle-Wump the monkey, things get turned upside down and the Twits get a dose of their own nasty ways.

Roald Dahl’s The Twits is a deliciously disgusting family favourite, and this stage adaptation by Tim Bray is sure to delight devoted fans and Twits newcomers alike. Starring Antonio Te Maioha as the grumpy Mr Twit and Awatea Timothy in pantomime drag as Mrs Twit, the cast is rounded out with Ellie Wren as the Gas Meter Reader/Roly Poly Bird and Daniel Nodder as Muggle-Wump the Monkey, accompanied by original music and soundscape from Christine White, performed on a range of unconventional instruments including bicycle wheels, steel drums and wooden blocks. All your favourite characters leap off the page and onto the stage for a delightful, larger-than-life retelling of the beloved children’s tale. Full of titillating tricks, playful puppetry and amazing acrobatics, this production is sure to delight Twits fans of all ages

Tim Bray has directed another engaging piece of old-school family theatre... Plenty of clever jokes, stupid jokes, audience participation games and sing-along numbers make for a fulfilling hour's theatre..
- Theatreview, 2008 season


First published in 1980, the idea for The Twits was inspired by Dahl’s peculiar suspicion of bearded men, which led him to create Mr. Twit - one of the most recognisable villains in all of his published works with an infamous beard full of “disgusting leftover food”. It remains one of his most popular books, with the 2007 edition selling over 300,000 copies. The Twits also contains one of the most quoted lines of Dahl’s: “...if you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.”

We presented my adaptation of The Twits in our second year (1992) and used a UK stage adaptation in 2008. I was delighted when the Dahl Estate agreed to my script being used for the 2020 production. This was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the Dahl Estate agreed to an extension of rights into 2021. I love this show. The grody Mr & Mrs Twit are such a comical and unlikely married couple. Dahl’s sense of sublime silliness mixed in with the horrid is such a treat. It’s no wonder children love to read Dahl’s stories.
Tim Bray, QSM – playwright and director

As part of their commitment to make theatre for all the children of Tāmaki Makaurau, Tim Bray Theatre Company continues to offer accessible performances, allowing children and families with diverse needs to experience live theatre. Accessible opportunities include NZSL-interpreted performances, audio-described performances preceded by touch tours, and sensory relaxed performances. The company’s accessible performance offerings go hand-in-hand with their mission to inspire the next generation of theatre lovers.

Tim Bray Theatre Company’s Auckland Tour of Roald Dahl’s The Twits kicks off in September at The PumpHouse Theatre in Takapuna, before touring to Te Oro in Glen Innes, Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, Playhouse Theatre in Glen Eden and Māngere Arts Centre - Ngā Tohu o Uenuku in Māngere.

Tickets are on sale now, with school and education group bookings available. Visit timbray.org.nz for more information and to book tickets

ROALD DAHL’S THE TWITS
Adapted for the stage by Tim Bray
With songs by Christine White 
25 September – 13 November 
Suitable for ages 5 - 10; Show Length: approx 50 minutes
Book now via timbray.org.nz

The PumpHouse Theatre, Takapuna 
25 September – 16 October
Shows at 10.30 AM & 1 PM daily (no shows Sunday)

For tickets to shows during the school term (27 September - 1 October), click here
For tickets to shows during school holidays (2 October - 16 October), click here

Te Oro, Glen Innes
19 - 23 October
Shows at 10.30 AM & 1 PM daily
Tickets available via Eventfinda

Vodafone Events Centre, Manukau
27 - 29 November
Shows at 10.30 AM & 1 PM daily
Tickets available via Eventfinda

Playhouse Theatre, Glen Eden
2 - 6 November
Shows at 10.30 AM & 1 PM daily
Tickets available via Eventfinda

Māngere Arts Centre - Ngā Tohu o Uenuku
9 - 13 November
Shows at 10.30 AM & 1 PM daily
Tickets available via Eventfinda

Accessible performances:

NZ SIGN LANGUAGE interpreted performances: 
Takapuna: Wednesday 29 September, 10.30 AM & Saturday 16 October, 10.30 AM
Glen Innes: Saturday 23 October, 10.30 AM
Manukau: Thu 28 October, 10.30 AM
Glen Eden: Sat 6 November, 10.30 AM
Māngere: Sat 13 November, 10.30 AM

TOUCH TOUR and AUDIO DESCRIBED performances: 
Takapuna: Tue 28 Sep & Sat 16 Oct - 12 PM touch tour, 1 PM show
Māngere: Wed 10 Nov - 9.30 AM touch tour, 10.30 AM show 
Sat 13 Nov - 12 PM touch tour, 1 PM show

SENSORY RELAXED performance:
Takapuna: Monday 11 October, 1 PM

Please visit timbray.org.nz for further helpful tools.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tim Bray Theatre Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 