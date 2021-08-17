Monkeys, Mayhem And Miserable Meanies: Tim Bray Theatre Company Takes The Twits On An Auckland Tour!
Tim
Bray Theatre Company presents Celebrations in Tim Bray
Theatre Company’s landmark 30th anniversary
continue as it revisits one of the most popular shows in
their extensive catalogue - Roald Dahl's The
Twits! The company continues to bring its very
special brand of on-stage joy to delight Tāmaki
Makaurau’s youngest theatre-lovers right across the
region, with shows in Takapuna, Glen Innes, Manukau, Glen
Eden, and Māngere from 25 September – 13
November. Mr and Mrs Twit are nasty and love
playing tricks on each other. The things they get up to are
a sight to behold! Would you like a glass eyeball in your
drink? How about some worms in your spaghetti? Who doesn’t
like a slimy frog in their bed? And would you believe how
they make their favourite treat, Wednesday Bird
Pie….it’s a sticky idea. Their antics will have you
gasping in amusement and giggling along. But when Mr Twit
turns his nasty attentions to creating the World’s First
Upside-Down Monkey Circus with Muggle-Wump the monkey,
things get turned upside down and the Twits get a dose of
their own nasty ways. Roald Dahl’s The
Twits is a deliciously disgusting family favourite, and
this stage adaptation by Tim Bray is sure
to delight devoted fans and Twits newcomers alike. Starring
Antonio Te Maioha as the grumpy Mr
Twit and Awatea Timothy in pantomime
drag as Mrs Twit, the cast is rounded out with
Ellie Wren as the Gas Meter
Reader/Roly Poly Bird and Daniel
Nodder as Muggle-Wump the Monkey,
accompanied by original music and soundscape from
Christine White, performed on a range of
unconventional instruments including bicycle wheels, steel
drums and wooden blocks. All your favourite characters leap
off the page and onto the stage for a delightful,
larger-than-life retelling of the beloved children’s tale.
Full of titillating tricks, playful puppetry and amazing
acrobatics, this production is sure to delight Twits fans of
all ages “Tim Bray has directed another engaging
piece of old-school family theatre... Plenty of clever
jokes, stupid jokes, audience participation games and
sing-along numbers make for a fulfilling hour's
theatre..” “We presented my adaptation of The
Twits in our second year (1992) and used a UK stage
adaptation in 2008. I was delighted when the Dahl Estate
agreed to my script being used for the 2020 production. This
was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the Dahl Estate agreed to
an extension of rights into 2021. I love this show. The
grody Mr & Mrs Twit are such a comical and unlikely married
couple. Dahl’s sense of sublime silliness mixed in with
the horrid is such a treat. It’s no wonder children love
to read Dahl’s stories.” As part of their commitment to
make theatre for all the children of Tāmaki Makaurau, Tim
Bray Theatre Company continues to offer accessible
performances, allowing children and families with diverse
needs to experience live theatre. Accessible opportunities
include NZSL-interpreted performances, audio-described
performances preceded by touch tours, and sensory relaxed
performances. The company’s accessible performance
offerings go hand-in-hand with their mission to inspire the
next generation of theatre lovers. Tim Bray Theatre
Company’s Auckland Tour of Roald Dahl’s The Twits
kicks off in September at The PumpHouse Theatre in
Takapuna, before touring to Te Oro in Glen Innes,
Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, Playhouse
Theatre in Glen Eden and Māngere Arts Centre - Ngā
Tohu o Uenuku in Māngere. Tickets are on sale
now, with school and education group bookings available.
Visit timbray.org.nz
for more information and to book
tickets ROALD
DAHL’S THE TWITS The
PumpHouse Theatre, Takapuna For tickets to shows during the school term
(27 September - 1 October), click
here Te Oro, Glen
Innes Vodafone Events
Centre, Manukau Playhouse Theatre,
Glen Eden Māngere Arts Centre -
Ngā Tohu o Uenuku Accessible
performances: NZ SIGN LANGUAGE
interpreted performances: TOUCH TOUR and AUDIO
DESCRIBED
performances: SENSORY RELAXED
performance: Please visit timbray.org.nz
for further helpful
tools.
ROALD DAHL’S THE TWITS
Adapted for the stage by Tim Bray, with songs by Christine White
- Theatreview, 2008 season
First published in 1980, the idea for The Twits was inspired by Dahl’s peculiar suspicion of bearded men, which led him to create Mr. Twit - one of the most recognisable villains in all of his published works with an infamous beard full of “disgusting leftover food”. It remains one of his most popular books, with the 2007 edition selling over 300,000 copies. The Twits also contains one of the most quoted lines of Dahl’s: “...if you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.”
Tim Bray, QSM – playwright and director
Adapted for the stage by Tim Bray
With songs by Christine White
25 September – 13 November
Suitable for ages 5 - 10; Show Length: approx 50 minutes
Book now via timbray.org.nz
25 September – 16 October
Shows at 10.30 AM & 1 PM daily (no shows Sunday)
For tickets to shows during school holidays (2 October - 16 October), click here
19 - 23 October
Shows at 10.30 AM & 1 PM daily
Tickets available via Eventfinda
27 - 29 November
Shows at 10.30 AM & 1 PM daily
Tickets available via Eventfinda
2 - 6 November
Shows at 10.30 AM & 1 PM daily
Tickets available via Eventfinda
9 - 13 November
Shows at 10.30 AM & 1 PM daily
Tickets available via Eventfinda
Takapuna: Wednesday 29 September, 10.30 AM & Saturday 16 October, 10.30 AM
Glen Innes: Saturday 23 October, 10.30 AM
Manukau: Thu 28 October, 10.30 AM
Glen Eden: Sat 6 November, 10.30 AM
Māngere: Sat 13 November, 10.30 AM
Takapuna: Tue 28 Sep & Sat 16 Oct - 12 PM touch tour, 1 PM show
Māngere: Wed 10 Nov - 9.30 AM touch tour, 10.30 AM show
Sat 13 Nov - 12 PM touch tour, 1 PM show
Takapuna: Monday 11 October, 1 PM
