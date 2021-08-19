Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ameliaranne Ekenasio Joins Magic For 2022 ANZ Season

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 10:30 am
Press Release: Netball NZ

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio will return to elite netball next year after signing with the Splice Construction Magic for the 2022 ANZ Premiership.

The star shooter, who is on maternity leave and due to give birth to her second child later this year, will wear the Magic strip for the first time, shifting north from the Pulse after six seasons with the Central side.

Ekenasio said it had been a difficult decision to make having to weigh up the move with a newborn but she was looking forward to the new start with the Magic and returning to New Zealand’s elite domestic league having spent much of the year watching the ANZ Premiership from home.

“I’ve never been more motivated to get back into the game although obviously there will be plenty of changes for me with a new team and a new family member,” she said.

“The Magic and the people involved have an environment that I feel are really going to support me as a high performing athlete and a mum all in balance. This is an opportunity for me to grow my own game with different combinations, help nurture those around me and create something exciting with a new franchise.”

“The Magic have a fantastic family culture and that support both on and off the court helped with my decision and this new chapter in my netball career. I believe the more we can continue to grow our capacity to support returning mums the more experience and leadership we keep in the game and then in return giving back to the sport that we dedicate our lives to. This move is a fresh start where I feel hugely valued in what I bring across all areas and I’m really looking forward to taking those next few steps back onto court.”

Ekenasio had been with the Pulse since 2015, moving across from Australia the year before when she also made her Silver Ferns debut.

“I am grateful for the opportunities that I had with Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse, the amazing group of athletes I’ve had the privilege to have in my life, the ongoing relationships I’ve formed with sponsors and the fan base in Wellington, but now is the right time for me to move forward and grow with new experiences” she said.

Ekenasio’s game reached a new level at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool in 2019 where she played a key role at goal attack during the Silver Ferns' successful campaign.

She has also helped the Pulse to back-to-back ANZ Premiership titles (2019 and 2020) before sitting out this season due to pregnancy.

Magic coach Mary-Jane Araroa said she was delighted to be able to work with the world champion shooter.

“Ameliaranne brings not only leadership to our shooting circle but that trademark confident long-range shooting and a real athleticism to the attacking end,” she said.

“She brings that winning knowledge with her and an extensive experience at both the domestic level and international play.

“We’re really looking forward to helping her find her feet again on the netball court when she returns from maternity leave and welcoming her into our Magic whānau.”

Magic General Manager Gary Dawson said the club was thrilled to have Ekenasio wearing the Magic strip for the 2022 ANZ Premiership.

“Ameliaranne is a world class player who brings something special to the game every time she steps on court. We have seen her play a big part in winning netball’s major spoils including the Netball World Cup, Constellation Cup and ANZ Premiership and now our fans will have the chance to see her wearing Magic colours.”
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Netball NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 