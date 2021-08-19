Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ex All Black Lends His Support To World Squash Day

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Squash New Zealand

Ex All Black Lends His Support To World Squash Day And Mental Health Foundation

There’s plenty of support in New Zealand behind World Squash Day 2021 as an ideal opportunity for the sport as well as the community to become more inclusive and also raise awareness and funds for the Mental Health Foundation.

Former All Black and now successful rugby coach as well as keen squash player, Tony Brown is right behind Squash New Zealand supporting the Mental Health Foundation for World Squash Day, October 9 2021.

Brown who is a B grade player out of the Pirates Club in Dunedin feels that squash is a great way of challenging yourself, but also finding enjoyment and comradeship on and off the court.

“If we can encourage people to enjoy the challenge and enjoy the physical side of what a game like squash can do for you mentally the actual result doesn’t matter. It’s getting on the court and enjoy taking on someone in a physical battle that’s really enjoyable and fun to play, you’re always learning too,” said Brown.

“You can have a few laughs on the court as the ball does some strange things at times. I love the game and how easy it is to have a hit and get a workout. No matter what your level you can run around the court and can be quite entertaining at times, ” said Brown, 45 who took up the sport eight years ago and uses it to relax and for fitness.

As top-class rugby coach, currently in charge of the Japan national rugby team he is also used to working with the mental side of players and how to motivate, work with and understand the different needs of athletes in a team environment.

“Obviously, not only in professional sport but life in general, there’s a lot of extra pressures on young kids and high performance athletes as well. A lot of extra pressure, whether social media, the media, trusting your own ability to perform, we have to find extra ways to deal with extra pressure. Coaching the Highlanders we put more time and resources in this area making sure our athletes have all the support they need. It’s something the community needs to understand and work on.”

Brown and others are keen to help Squash NZ give back directly to our communities in supporting wellbeing and fund raising for a valued cause that affects all New Zealanders.

With 50 days until World Squash Day 2021 clubs around the country are set to take part in activities with some nominated events including; ‘12’ hour squash marathons, opening up clubs to the community and other engagement events.

Each club will be supported by Squash NZ to gain the most for themselves and also for the Mental Health Foundation on World Squash Day which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

World Squash Day 2021 also coincides with the New Zealand Junior Open being held this year in Timaru where a large number of players will be taking part in one of the most popular, and prestigious events of the year.

*Connect – talk and listen, feel connected. Squash clubs around New Zealand are a great way to connect with your community, to listen and hear what’s going on in your community, to talk about what is effecting you and to be there for others as well. New Zealand squash clubs are a community in themselves from the person behind the bar to the club coach and juniors to seniors, sometimes all it takes is a “hello, how are you?” for club members to feel connected. It also means people want to come back to a club and be involved. Listening to what is going on in someone’s life can be enriching for both people.

https://mentalhealth.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Squash New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 