Te Nūtube Releases New Hit Reo Māori Single “Paki Mati” In Lockdown!

Atareta Milne (11) and Te Haakura Ihimaera-Manley (9) from Te Nūtube are back to entertain tamariki and whānau across Aotearoa, and bring light to our lockdown living. Their new hit waiata (song) “Paki Mati” releases across all major music streaming platforms on Monday 23rd August 2021.

Stream/download “Paki Mati”: https://smarturl.it/TNpakimati

Watch the video clip: https://www.facebook.com/TeNutube

The release of “Paki Mati” follows the unstoppable success of recent singles “Peke”, which peaked at number 10 in the top 20 hottest singles in Aotearoa (September 2020). As well as their first single and big hit “Pakipaki Mai" which reached number 4 in the top hot 20 NZ singles in October 2019. “Pakipaki Mai” is sitting at over 3.2 million views on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2Bz9GOH

Tamariki at heart, unapologetically Māori and fun, “Paki Mati” is about encouraging whānau to kōrero Māori (speak Māori) anywhere and everywhere. Most importantly “Paki Mati” is an anthem for tamariki to live their best life through waiata (song). Paki Mati means to click your fingers and is a term the girls came up with when writing the song.

Written by Atareta and Te Haakura themselves, alongside Pāpā Chey (Atareta’s father and Te Haakura’s uncle) and their favourite Māori artist uncle Pere Wihongi. “Paki Mati” arrives alongside a dynamic video clip set in Ōhinemutu, Rotorua. The video clip and the song are also a prelude to the up-and-coming season four of their hit TV/Digital series Te Nūtube. The series and song are made with the support from Te Māngai Pāho.

Te Nūtube was born 5 years ago with the release of their chicken sandwich challenge clip that went viral and launched their online and singing careers at 5 and 4 years old: https://bit.ly/3zamNOW.

Chey Milne (father, uncle and producer) says; “Over the years we have seen the girls grow into confident young kōtiro ataahua (beautiful girls) and we hope that their hoa (friends) will continue to enjoy following them and that it inspires other tamariki Māori to do the same”. For Te Haakura she hopes her friends and all tamariki will get into the waiata and enjoy it as much as they had fun making it. She says; “ko te tumanako ia ka pai tēnei waiata ki a koutou katoa, he waiata pārekareka hei whakapiki i te wairua” (I hope everyone likes the waiata, it’s fun and uplifting).

“Paki Mati” releases nationwide on Monday 23rd August 2021, and listeners will be able to add the waiata to their own playlists on all major platforms including Spotify, iTunes with the video clip-launching on their FB today and Youtube later in the week.

Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/TeNutube

Download Paki Mati | https://smarturl.it/TNpakimati

YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/2RbQY43

