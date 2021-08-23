Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Independent Music NZ cancels Going Global Music Summit

Monday, 23 August 2021, 2:08 pm
Press Release: IMNZ

Upon the return of COVID-19 and alert level 4 restrictions for Aotearoa, IMNZ and the NZ Music Commission have made the decision to cancel this year's Going Global Music Summit, originally to take place in September. Full refunds for ticket-holders are currently being processed.

The Going Global Online Artist Showcases will still continue and the decision has been made to extend the artist application date for one more week to Friday, August 27th at 5:00pm.

Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) General Manager, Dylan Pellett comments " "Sorry to say, IMNZ and the NZ Music Commission have decided to cancel this year’s in-person edition of Going Global 2021. It might not come as much of a surprise given the current circumstances unfolding here in Aotearoa and we are all looking forward to brighter days ahead. There are no current plans to offer the conference in any other capacity until 2022. We’d like to acknowledge Roundhead Studios and our suppliers for being so understanding, and to thank the speakers for their time in developing their panel discussions to date.

On a brighter note, we are going to still put together the digital / pre-recorded artist showcase for our international viewers and so have extended out the artist application deadline through to Friday 27 August. We are looking forward to producing a fresh talent snapshot of Aotearoa in 2022 and sending it into the world later this year."

IMNZ will continue working for its members now focusing on collating more online workshops with international music industry experts to educate and inspire artists, managers and labels to upskill, learn and connect with international industry and each other. Next in the current series is a member's workshop with one of Australia's top music and entertainment lawyers, Stephen King, this Thursday August 26th at 5.30pm via Zoom. So plenty of space! Registration is by emailing info@indies.co.nz.

Future workshops will be announced via IMNZ emailed newsletters and across their social media channels.

