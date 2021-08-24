Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Heritage New Zealand seeks stories of queer heritage

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 9:28 am
Press Release: Heritage New Zealand

New Zealand Heritage Pouhere Taonga is proud to announce the Rainbow List Project as part of its work to diversify the New Zealand Heritage List/Rārangi Kōrero.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga (HNZPT) has begun work in recognising the LGBTTFQI+ stories of many of its listed sites, starting with 288 Cuba Street in Wellington, once the home of transgender icon Carmen Rupe’s antique shop - Carmen’s Curios, List No. 5348.

Headed by Senior Heritage Assessment Advisor, Kerryn Pollock, the project aims to improve the diversity of the New Zealand Heritage List/Rārangi Kōrero (the List) by recognising places of historical, cultural and social significance to Aotearoa New Zealand’s LGBTTFQI+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, takatāpui, fa’afāfine, queer and intersex) communities.

Queer significance will be incorporated into the List through updating existing listings, and through new listings of places where the queer story is significant.

"We're excited to get this project off the ground and are grateful to the community out there already showing enthusiasm and support," says Kerryn. Safe Space Alliance has included two of the listings so far on their website, with more to come.

Other places so far updated as part of this project are the Thistle Inn, List No. 1439, St Andrew’s on the Terrace, List No. 3571, and Rewi Alley’s House, List No. 5448.

HNZPT is actively looking for new listings that tell a queer story and welcomes suggestions.

For more information, visit the HNZPT Rainbow List page, or contact Kerryn Pollock on Rainbow@heritage.org.nz or 04 494 8320.

