STEVE GUNN Releases New Single 'Circuit Rider'

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 6:56 am
credit: Stephanie Nicole Smith

Steve Gunn today releases the third single from his new album Other You, ahead of its release this Friday, August 27th, on Matador Records. ‘Circuit Rider’ continues to highlight the expanded range and depth of Gunn’s voice on Other You, with nimble melody and rich harmonies, as well as his ever-versatile playing style with shimmering slide and acoustic guitar interplay. Listen HERE.

‘Circuit Rider’ follows singles ‘Other You, ‘Reflection and ‘Fulton.

Other You was recorded during two visits to Los Angeles in late 2020 and early 2021, the album was made with veteran producer Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith, Cass McCombs, Kurt Vile) at his Mant Studios alongside musician and longtime friend and co-producer Justin Tripp, whose credits include appearances on Gunn’s Time Off and Way Out Weather.

The relocation from his native Brooklyn was in a way more than geographical – the surroundings, warm climate and tight-knit studio team encouraged Gunn to tap into new approaches, techniques and emotional reservoirs, casting off established notions, habits and hangups. A featherlight touch coasts through the album – from the classical guitar and piano interplay and soulful baritone of the title track, nimble drum brush swing at the heart of 'Fulton' and 'The Painter', slow-burn kosmische rock of ‘Protection’, electric piano pulses and majestic tremolo stabs of 'Reflection', to the cascading harps of 'Sugar Kiss’ – it is easily Gunn's brightest and most life-affirming work to date. 

He is assisted by contributions from friends and fellow artists including Julianna Barwick, Mary Lattimore, Bridget St. John, Jeff Parker, Bill MacKay, Ben Bertrand, drummer Ryan Sawyer (TV On The Radio, Thurston Moore, Gang Gang Dance), and others. 

An introduction to the album by American writer and novelist Rick Moody is below.

