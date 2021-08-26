Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ was the envy of world rugby, not any more

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 11:28 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

This is an excerpt from an unpublished book, the DJ Years, about the 2011-12 views and experiences of the late forthright former All Black rugby captain John Graham, who passed away four years ago this month. This is the second in a series of articles from the book. Sir John was headmaster of Auckland Grammar School for 20 years, New Zealand cricket team manager, University of Auckland chancellor, business director and mentor.

August 26, 2021

Today, rugby is a full time and highly paid job for over 150 professional NZ players. That in itself seems to be a problem. Back in our playing days, our lives were balanced, varied on a daily basis and stimulating.

I would struggle with the idea of full time rugby, constant training and the lack of subsequent stimulation and variety.

Too many players speak of boredom, too much rugby, constant training, a huge support staff all wanting a piece of the players’ time, excessive travel, sponsors’ demands.

It seems to be a hell of a life, in spite of being very highly paid and admired to play a game that they are good at and should enjoy.

On top of all this there are agents sticking their noses in, a players’ association having its say, contracts to be negotiated and signed, injuries to overcome, families to be given time and be cared for, and consideration of when a player should depart overseas apparently for fewer hassles and greater financial rewards.

It seems that players struggle to get a break from the complexities of the modern game and while it is their job, it would seem they are over rugbyed, over trained and there is little time or opportunity to smell the roses. One feels there is a grave risk of the modern player being robbed of personal initiative.

They are lured onto this rugby train because they have excelled at schoolboy level and are compelled to go down the professional path because by their early 20s, they can earn three and four times as much money as their friends in the early stages of their first job out of university or training.

Top young Super rugby and new All Black players may earn $200,000 a year and they cling to rugby until their career ends. Many do very well financially; others struggle to return to a normal lifestyle for the first time since leaving school.

The country must ask is New Zealand rugby better for the modern game? Is it better for the public, for the provinces and is rugby better for the performance of the All Blacks?

Our game is facing very serious challenges. When huge sums of money became involved to service the professional game, most of it from overseas, it became more and more difficult to establish a competition structure for our traditional game, club, provincial and international, and at the same time fulfill sponsors’ demands.

Major sponsors’ dollars depend on international competitions like Super rugby, the Tri-nations, June internal tours here, end of year tours overseas, all of which are demanding physically and involve major travel.

New Zealand’s rugby strength over the years, until this recent professional phenomenon, depended on strong club competitions and a strong competitive provincial programme.

These competitions are not likely to attract substantial international sponsors. Their success in the past relied on all players playing for their clubs and provinces so that the provincial competition especially was highly competitive and produced able, skillful and mature All Blacks.

This model was the envy of world rugby. Each season I began with club rugby before playing any first-class games and the majority of provincial and All Black rugby did not interfere with club rugby.

NZR established a clear club window but even then, some provinces allow first division NPC coaches to encroach on that window often impacting on final and semi-final club competitions.

Provincial rugby lacks public appeal because of the absence of so many players who are not available because of All Blacks commitments and the resultant inclusion of too many players who are unheard of even in their provinces.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 