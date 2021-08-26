Amazon Prime Video Releases Goliath Final Season Trailer

Amazon Prime Video Releases the Official Trailer for the Final Season of Goliath

The fourth and final season of the hit Amazon Original series, starring Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winner Billy Bob Thornton, premieres September 24

WATCH THE OFFICIAL SEASON 4 TRAILER HERE

Today, Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated fourth and final season of Goliath, starring Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone, and J.K. Simmons. The entire eight-episode season will premiere on September 24, 2021 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right. Goliath is from Amazon Studios, with executive producers Lawrence Trilling (Parenthood), Geyer Kosinski (Fargo), and Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire).

© Scoop Media

