North Shore Music Theatre Postpones Wicked

Due to New Zealand’s recent shift in COVID-19 alert levels, North Shore Music Theatre has decided to postpone The Barfoot & Thompson Season of Wicked the Musical. Originally scheduled for 10 September - 2 October 2021, the production now flies into the SkyCity Theatre from 4 - 26 February 2022.

While it is true that the show must go on, Wicked’s original performance schedule is no longer feasible given Auckland’s current alert levels, and safety must come first! For all those who were excited to defy gravity with the cast and crew this September, North Shore Music Theatre are pleased to be able to confirm the new dates, with an identical performance schedule, for early 2022.

Ticket holders are being contacted by iTicket about transferring their tickets to the equivalent performance within the new date range. Full refunds are available where a transfer is not possible. Any ticket holders with questions are encouraged to contact iTicket directly, more information at their website.

