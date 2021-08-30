Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrate The Chocolate Company Providing A Lockdown Treat

Monday, 30 August 2021, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Chocolate Awards

Chocolate Lovers’ Choice vote asks Kiwis to vote for their favourite

Kiwi chocolate lovers are being asked to show aroha for the chocolate company helping through lockdown by voting in the Coast Chocolate Lovers’ Choice.

To celebrate the New Zealand Chocolate Awards new look and website organisers are holding the Coast Chocolate Lovers’ Choice – an opportunity for Kiwis to jump onto the new website and vote for their favourite NZ Chocolate Company.

New Zealand Chocolate Awards Director Kathie Bartley is encouraging Kiwis to visit www.nzchocolateawards.co.nz before Thursday 30 September to vote for their favourite chocolate company. Every chocolate lover who votes for their favourite NZ Chocolate Company will go into the draw to win one of three NZ Chocolate Gift Boxes from The Chocolate Bar in Wellington.

Two winners will be chosen by popular vote; Favourite Chocolate Company and Favourite Artisan Chocolate Company and they will be announced on Friday 1 October 2021.

Announcing the competition NZ Chocolate Awards organisers Kathie Bartley and Nicola McConnell also revealed August 2022 has been chosen as the next date to judge the biannual Awards.

Awards Director Nicola McConnell says it’s an accident that timing for the Coast Chocolate Lovers’ Choice coincides with the country being in lockdown. However, it’s an ideal time for people to show their appreciation of their favourite local chocolate company. “We know lots of people throughout Aotearoa are turning to a little piece of chocolate to help them through lockdown, so now they can say thanks to the chocolate makers.”

Looking forward to judging the NZ Chocolate Awards on Saturday 13 August 2022, the organisers are pleased that international chocolate judge, Elle Coco, has again agreed to lead the judging panel. Coco has judged at the British Academy of Chocolate and the International Chocolate Awards, and was head judge of the NZ Chocolate Awards in 2018 and 2020.

The NZ Chocolate Awards are held biannually, with the last competition in 2020 and before that in 2018 and 2017. The most recent Awards were swept up by Foundry Chocolate which was named NZ Chocolate Awards 2020 Supreme Winner for its Foundry Chocolate Anamalai Estate, India 70%. Foundry was also Category Winner with the same bar in the Bean-to-Bar - Chocolate Bar Plain Category. Their Supreme Award and the Category Winner titles were accompanied by seven Gold Medals and five Silver Medals.

Other Awards Category Winners in 2020 were a range of favourite New Zealand chocolate makers and chocolatiers; Hogarth Chocolate, Wellington Chocolate Factory, Miann Chocolate Factory, Shirl & Moss, Schoc Chocolates, Devonport Chocolates, Baron Hasselhoff's and She Universe.

A detailed timeline for the Awards will be developed next year and it’s expected chocolate companies will be able to enter the awards from June 2022.

