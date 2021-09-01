Toitoi launches its first audience survey

Lockdown may have slowed down the flow of events at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre, but that hasn’t stopped the Hastings venue from launching its first audience survey.

The survey, which launched last night aims to gather information on what sorts of shows Toitoi’s audiences would like to see, as well as other data for customer service improvements.

Hastings District Council Arts & Culture Manager, Megan Peacock-Coyle, says regularly surveying locals is an important part of Toitoi’s strategy.

“Toitoi is focused on being a community-led venue, which means it’s important we regularly gather feedback from our community. We are excited to launch our first audience survey and will run it annually in future,” she says.

“We want our community to keep telling us what they want to see, as well as the ways in which we can better serve them. For example, are we meeting everyone’s needs for accessibility? Does our programme reflect the diverse, multicultural make-up of our community? This feedback helps our team see where and how we can improve what we offer.”

Ms Peacock-Coyle says the survey was always planned to launch in September, and she hopes that everyone being at home due to Covid-19 restrictions will give people more time to complete it.

“It’s really important to us that everyone in our community can see themselves reflected in what we do here at Toitoi. We’re committed to creating a space and programme which is inclusive of everyone. The best way people can help us ensure that happens is by completing our survey.”

Everyone who completes Toitoi’s annual audience survey has the option to enter a draw to win a prize package which includes a double pass to a Toitoi show, a $50 Toitoi food and beverage voucher, and a one-night stay in a one-bedroom suite at Porters Hotel with a midday checkout.

You can complete Toitoi’s audience survey by going to www.toitoivenues.co.nz or directly to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/toitoisurvey

