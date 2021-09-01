Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Winton and Margaret Bear Charitable Trust grants 2021

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 10:31 am
Press Release: Arts Access Aotearoa

Arts Access Aotearoa is calling for applications for grants to the Winton and Margaret Bear Charitable Trust. The grants will support the development of talented young artists living in the Greater Wellington region who face barriers in pursuing their artistic potential.

The young people benefitting from the grant must be aged 21 years or under on 31 October 2021

Applicants can apply for up to $2000 for a specific arts
project or arts tuition. A panel will assess the applications and select up to three grant recipients.

The closing date for applications is 5pm Wednesday 29 September 2021.

Background

The grants will be funded by the interest on a bequest to Arts Access Aotearoa, held in perpetuity by the trustees of the Winton and Margaret Bear Charitable Trust.

The objectives of the Winton and Margaret Bear Charitable Trust are to assist young people in confidence building, self-motivation, control of aggression, coping with the demands of society, and physical and mental wellbeing.

Eligibility

Arts Access Aotearoa is calling for grant applications to the Winton and Margaret Bear Charitable Trust from individuals and groups who meet the following criteria:

  • The young people benefiting from the grant must demonstrate artistic potential across any artform.
  • The young people benefiting from the grant must live in the Greater Wellington region (i.e. Wellington City, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Wairarapa, Porirua, Kapiti Coast).
  • The young people benefiting from the grant must be aged 21 years or under on 31 October 2021.
  • The young people benefiting from the grant require support in one or more areas stipulated by the Winton and Margaret Bear Trust objectives: confidence building, self-motivation, control of aggression, coping with the demands of society, and physical and mental wellbeing.

Please return your completed application form to info@artsaccess.org.nz by 5pm Wednesday 29 September 2021.

