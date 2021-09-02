Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Father's Day in Lockdwon - Make a Difference

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 8:39 am
Press Release: Big Buddy

This Father’s Day, honour the difference he made for you, by making a difference for someone else. Make a donation to Big Buddy to honour your dad or father figure, and make a positive difference for boys without a father in their life.

With Father's Day this weekend, Big Buddy is asking New Zealanders to consider an online donation in honour of the father figure in their life, as a meaningful gift for their loved one. Shopping for Father’s Day gifts is definitely not easy right now, but an online gift is.

Support is dearly needed at a time when the funding environment is particularly challenging including the cancellation of fundraising events.

Many Big and Little Buddies throughout New Zealand are staying connected throughout lockdown.

Says Paul, “We have been touched by the efforts our Big Buddies have gone to, to stay connected with their Little Buddies - video catch ups, regular phone calls - even posting one another stories and drawings - finding a way to remain ‘present’ for our boys.”

Little Buddy Jonathan and Big Buddy Kevin from Wellington play Lars Dice and Battleships. The pair have adapted after seeing each other every weekend for six years. (High-res photo available)

There are many reasons why a boy might not have his father in his life. Big Buddy makes a difference for these boys by matching them with a volunteer Big Buddy who 'shows up, spends time and comes back'. It is a simple gesture with a profound impact on these young boys. Mums and caregivers report boys feeling happier, more confident, with a general increase in positive outlook - you can imagine the difference this makes during these formative years.

Each donor will receive a PDF acknowledgement that a donation has been made in their loved ones name, so this can be emailed or given in lieu of a card. Says Paul, “As always, and particularly, in this challenging year, this gesture to support Big Buddy is greatly appreciated. Our organisation is possible only because of the generous support from donors and supporters - Father’s Day is a great time to shine the light on our work, supporting boys who don’t have fathers in their lives.”

Visit https://www.bigbuddy.org.nz/fathers-day-donation/ to make a Father’s Day donation. Big Buddy is also seeking applications from potential Big Buddies at present in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Wellington - and invites applications on the website.

