Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Music with Michal releases new track

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 9:34 am
Press Release: Music with Michal

Children's Song of the Year Winner Music with Michal releases new track: "Good Night"

A special wind-down song for locked-in families.

Lock-in favourite Music with Michal (Michal Bush) has just released her newest track "Good Night" across all streaming platforms.

"I wanted to write a song that would help families finish the day feeling calm and connected," says Bush. "The bedtime routine can be a stressful time parents are tired, children are trying to get away with murder — it can often mean the day ends with frustration, tears and raised voices."

"I released the video early as I thought lockdown was a time when this song would be especially helpful," says Bush.

"Good Night" guides children through the routine of practical things they need to do to get ready for bed, while leading them through a series of peaceful and positive affirmations.

"It's a really helpful song for children who feel worried or anxious at bedtime. Lockdown days with young kids can be so challenging for families juggling work, stress and uncertainty. I hoped that this calm music video would bring some magic and warm fuzzies to the end of these precious but overwhelming days at home," says Bush.

The track is already a hit on Facebook with 9.5k views in less than one week and 1.2k views on YouTube in the same time period.

One parent on her page comments: "I love this song and watch it every night of the lockdown in Auckland before I go to bed".

Another writes: "Our littlest one has listened to it over and over on repeat and still asks for more. The lyrics are so special. Thank you for creating such amazing songs for our wee ones."

The video was created with the help of NZ on Air as well as Michal's three daughters, husband Matt and a whole host of friends.

Michal's daughters Harper (9), Sadie (6) and Clemintine (4) are an integral part of her music, providing backing vocals as well as acting and dancing in her performances. They also appear in her live stream, providing endless opportunities for impromptu entertainment and unfiltered parenting.

"I am on a mission to make lockdown a little easier for as many families as possible with my music sessions." says Bush.

Music with Michal streams every morning at 10am on her Facebook Page during the lockdown period.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Music with Michal on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 