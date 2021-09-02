Music with Michal releases new track

Children's Song of the Year Winner Music with Michal releases new track: "Good Night"

A special wind-down song for locked-in families.

Lock-in favourite Music with Michal (Michal Bush) has just released her newest track "Good Night" across all streaming platforms.

"I wanted to write a song that would help families finish the day feeling calm and connected," says Bush. "The bedtime routine can be a stressful time parents are tired, children are trying to get away with murder — it can often mean the day ends with frustration, tears and raised voices."

"I released the video early as I thought lockdown was a time when this song would be especially helpful," says Bush.

"Good Night" guides children through the routine of practical things they need to do to get ready for bed, while leading them through a series of peaceful and positive affirmations.

"It's a really helpful song for children who feel worried or anxious at bedtime. Lockdown days with young kids can be so challenging for families juggling work, stress and uncertainty. I hoped that this calm music video would bring some magic and warm fuzzies to the end of these precious but overwhelming days at home," says Bush.

The track is already a hit on Facebook with 9.5k views in less than one week and 1.2k views on YouTube in the same time period.

One parent on her page comments: "I love this song and watch it every night of the lockdown in Auckland before I go to bed".

Another writes: "Our littlest one has listened to it over and over on repeat and still asks for more. The lyrics are so special. Thank you for creating such amazing songs for our wee ones."

The video was created with the help of NZ on Air as well as Michal's three daughters, husband Matt and a whole host of friends.

Michal's daughters Harper (9), Sadie (6) and Clemintine (4) are an integral part of her music, providing backing vocals as well as acting and dancing in her performances. They also appear in her live stream, providing endless opportunities for impromptu entertainment and unfiltered parenting.

"I am on a mission to make lockdown a little easier for as many families as possible with my music sessions." says Bush.

Music with Michal streams every morning at 10am on her Facebook Page during the lockdown period.

