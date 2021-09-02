Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Best Shows – All Day All Weekend – On Māori Television!

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Bags the comfy chair and get yourself some snacks! Get ready for a binge fest of your favourite shows screening every Friday to Sunday between 10.00 AM – 3.00 PM over the next six weeks, starting Friday 3 September (Mahuru) 2021 – on MĀORI TELEVISION.

Māori Television Director of Content, Maramena Roderick said the new Omnibus series features home-made shows with strong followings across all demographics.

“We think that Aotearoa deserves a break and a chance to indulge in what makes our country special, unique as well as downright funny,” said Ms Roderick.

The television hākari (feast) begins this Friday at 10.00 AM with THE RING INZ a comedy drama about the trials and tribulations of a ‘pretty average’ haka group, Tūturu Whakamaua Kia Tina (Turuz), chasing haka competition glory.

On Friday 10 September at 10.00 AM it is the turn of ARIKI, a ground-breaking series following young fluent te reo speakers from across Aotearoa competing in the thrilling and ancient art of mau rākau.

The second week of September will also see viewers able to binge on THE PUNA, followed by a weekend of shows that include BEYOND MATARIKI, MOON TIDE FISHING and OFF THE GRID, for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

The month of Mahuru Māori will end as it began, on a haka theme with Haka Life and Haka at Home; before October (Whiringa-ā-nuku) launches with a marathon music weekend of 5 MINUTES OF FAME.

Our final week of Omnibus concludes with SHEAR BRO, the full series of the inspirational HOME, LAND & SEA, and a return to the whenua with the epic trilogy that is AKE AKE AKE.

PROGRAMME SCHEDULE

3 Mahuru Friday 10.00 AM – 1.30 PM THE RING INZ Series 1

4 Mahuru Saturday 10.00 AM – 1.00 PM THE RING INZ Series 2

5 Mahuru Sunday 10.00 AM – 1.00 PM THE RING INZ Series 3

10 Mahuru Friday 10.00 AM – 1.30 PM ARIKI Series 1

11 Mahuru Saturday 10.00 AM – 1.00 PM ARIKI Series 1

12 Mahuru Sunday 10.00 AM – 1.30 PM TE PUNA

17 Mahuru Friday 10.00 AM – 12.00 PM BEYOND MATARIKI

17 Mahuru Friday 12.30 PM – 2.30 PM MOON TIDE FISHING

18 Mahuru Saturday 10.00 AM – 2.30 PM MOON TIDE FISHING

19 Mahuru Sunday 10.00 AM – 2.00 PM OFF THE GRID

24 Mahuru Friday 10.00 AM – 1.30 PM TIMOTI’S TRAVELS

25 Mahuru Saturday 10.00 AM – 1.00 PM HAKA LIFE

25 Mahuru Saturday 1.00 PM – 3.00 PM HAKA AT HOME

26 Mahuru Sunday 10.00 AM – 2.00 PM HAKA AT HOME

1 October Friday 10.00 AM – 2.30 PM LUCKY DIP

2 October Saturday 10.00 AM – 2.00 PM LUCKY DIP

3 October Sunday 10.00 AM – 2.00 PM LUCKY DIP

8 October Friday 10.00 AM – 2.30 PM SHEAR BRO

9 October Saturday 10.00 AM – 3.00 PM HOME, LAND AND SEA

10 October Sunday 10.00 AM – 1.00 PM AKE AKE AKE

