Demand Data Shows ‘The Walking Dead’ Still Has Life [Parrot Analytics]

Friday, 3 September 2021, 6:18 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

AMC’s The Walking Dead has been the most in-demand TV series in the world across all platforms since its 11th and final season debuted on August 22nd.

  • Over the last nine days, global audience demand for The Walking Dead was 75.1x higher than the average show worldwide.
  • This was 6.6% higher than second place Game of Thrones (70.5x), and 24.1% higher than third place Attack on Titan (60.5x).

Despite ever-dwindling cable ratings, the show’s appeal to global audiences is still as strong as ever. In fact, its worldwide demand is higher at this point into its current season run than at any comparable point since season seven back in 2016 - ancient history in modern TV terms. Consumers are finding new ways - such as AMC Plus - to get their fix of The Walking Dead.

Not only is demand for the show Exceptional, but it also scores Exceptional marks on additional key metrics that will keep the show and the franchise at the top of global audience attention spans for the foreseeable future.

  • The Walking Dead travels internationally 105.7x better than the average show.
  • Its franchiseability - that is, the show’s potential for spinoffs - is 76.3x higher than the average show.
  • Its reach - the number of unique people expressing demand for a title - is 76.1x higher than the average show.
  • Its longevity is 69.2x higher than the average show.
  • Its global audience demand has been 57.1x higher than the average show over the last year.
  • Its momentum - the pace of demand growth - is 45.1x higher than the average show.

The Walking Dead's overall Pulse is about as strong as any show could be.

A look at the performances of The Walking Dead’s spin offs shows the franchise is already set up for future success.

While not nearly as large as The Walking Dead itself, so far this year worldwide demand for Fear The Walking Dead (24.5x) and The Walking Dead: World Beyond (15.8x) fell into our Outstanding category of demand, putting them in the top 3% of all shows worldwide

The Outstanding level of demand of the spinoffs, combined with the Exceptional Pulse metrics of flagship series The Walking Dead suggest this property is set to be a globally successful TV franchise for years to come.

