Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘Superhero’ campaign aims to empower Kiwi kids in lockdown

Friday, 3 September 2021, 9:32 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children’s ‘superhero’ campaign aims to empower Kiwi kids in lockdown

A new super heroes campaign aimed at empowering children through New Zealand’s latest COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown launches today from child rights organisation Save the Children.

Featuring nine-year-old Super Millie, the launch video presents five ways to navigate lockdown from a child’s perspective and speaks to the super powers in all children - creativity, inventiveness, decision making, knowledge and fun.

"Living through lockdown requires all of us to make significant changes in our lifestyles, and that includes our tamariki," says Save the Children’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

"Seeing our children as active participants, rather than passive recipients is important when it comes to recognising the capabilities our children can bring to this situation. Children need to be acknowledged for the crucial role they too are playing in our fight to eliminate this virus.

"Super Millie reminds us of the superpowers within our children to be creative, inventive and take the lead on the ways they want to navigate lockdown. Supporting our children to have a say on how they want to fill their days using what is available to them can help them to feel empowered or having some control of their situation."

Alongside the video, Save the Children has created online learning resources to help support learning at home, including activities for preschoolers, who often struggle to make sense of the changing home environment of lockdown.

Says Ms Southey: "The fun element is crucial for both adults and children, and it is delightful seeing the smile on children’s faces as they watch the video and want to be a superhero too. Supporting our children to have a say on how they want to fill their days using what is available to them can help them to feel empowered or having some control of their situation.

"We know from prior COVID lockdowns, that not all of our children experience lockdown in the same way. Our environment contributes to our health and wellbeing and this is true for children and adults alike. Having space, resources and support is known to help us be more successful in navigating lockdown."

Ms Southey says that when COVID first hit, children were largely invisible in the nation’s response, with a focus on business, the economy, reduction of freedoms, how we would cope with the predicted large scale health needs of adults.

"It was largely taken as a given that children would stay home and be mostly fine. However, our children are affected by lockdowns they make sacrifices, they have fears, talents that need to be nurtured and rights that need to be upheld.

"Understanding our children’s rights is key if we are to respect and uphold their rights to be protected, provided for and to participate. This creates a framework for adults to consider, how our children are being protected, what do we need to provide for their needs, and how are we ensuring they too are participating and having their say on the issues that are important to them, including how we make it through lockdown."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 