Barfoot and Thompson Royal Oak new Major Sponsor for Women's Cricket

Auckland Cricket is delighted to announce Barfoot and Thompson Royal Oak as a major sponsor for the next two seasons.

While the Auckland HEARTS previously partnered with Barfoot and Thompson Glen Eden, this new deal sees the Royal Oak branch make a historical stride as the only principal sponsor for Women's and Girl's cricket in Auckland.

The partnership now includes naming rights for the Women's Premier, Premier Reserve and Girls Years 5-8 grades Junior Cricket competitions.

The Real Estate specialists also become the official sponsors of Auckland Cricket's female representative sides - Women's A, Women's U19 and U17 – as well as the official sponsor of the Women’s Academy programme (Stages 1-3).

David Armstrong, Barfoot & Thompson Royal Oak Branch Manager, is excited to support Women's sport.

"Barfoot & Thompson Royal Oak are delighted to partner with Auckland Cricket for the coming summer.

"It is a pleasure to be able to support the growth and interest in women's sport and we are looking forward to an exciting season ahead."

Auckland Cricket Chief Executive Iain Laxon is thrilled to have Barfoot and Thompson Royal Oak as our Major Sponsor for Women’s Cricket in Auckland.

"Growing female participation in every aspect of our game is one of our key focus points and we are delighted that Barfoot and Thompson Royal Oak are going to be supporting us as we continue that journey.

"This is the first time we have had a partner connected to all levels of our female cricket pathway, from girls just starting in the game right up to the HEARTS, and it highlights the importance that we place in supporting our female cricketers at every step of their journey within the game.

"With the ICC Women’s World Cup on our shores this season it is a fantastic time for women’s cricket and we are excited to have Barfoot and Thompson Royal Oak alongside us as we make the most of what will be a momentous season.”

The Barfoot and Thompson Royal Oak Premier and Premier Reserve Women's competitions are scheduled to begin on 30 October.

© Scoop Media

