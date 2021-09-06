Tonight On Te Ao With Moana – On Māori Television!

Māori Television’s award-winning current affairs series, TE AO WITH MOANA, throws the spotlight on wāhine working in male dominated jobs and industries - this Monday 6 September 2021 at 8.00 PM.

Tonight’s show features interviews with women in the forestry and audio engineering sectors as well as with Spark chief executive Jolie Hodson. Plus host Moana Maniapoto catches up with Ihi Aotearoa - Sport New Zealand chief executive Raelene Castle via Zoom.

TE AO MOANA will also showcase a short documentary from Loading Docs - an award-winning initiative to develop New Zealand filmmaking talent funded by NZ On Air with support from the New Zealand Film Commission and Te Māngai Pāho.

‘Night Ride’ sees filmmaker Todd Karehana return to his rural hometown of Kawerau to join his mother Alma on her nightly ritual, feeding stray cats.

On the surface, the film is about a son trying to understand his mother’s obsession but the heart of the story is about a woman that longs for her children, and children that - regardless of their age - long for their mother.

TE AO WITH MOANA – tonight at 8.00 PM on Māori Television.

