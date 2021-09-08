Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Registrations Open For 2022 NZ Masters Games In Dunedin

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 2:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Masters Games

The Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games is promising to be bigger and better than ever with a full calendar of sporting events and entertainment on offer.

Registrations are now open for the 33rd Games – the country’s largest multisport event – to be held 5-13 February 2022 in Dunedin. With New Zealand’s recent Covid-19 outbreak preventing an official launch event, Games organisers have created a special video to mark the launch of this year’s calendar, which features traditional sports and fun events, and new offerings such as Jigsaw Racing and cowboy action shooting.

“As we welcome registrations for 2022, we wanted to acknowledge the people who make these Games so special – including our ambassadors, volunteers, and supporters,” says Games Manager Vicki Kestila.

“This year, we have 64 sporting or fun events on offer with a range of sports for both summer and winter codes with everything from netball, swimming and running events to cornhole or wine options. We’ve brought back our popular Top Team from last Games, remodelled as the Team Up Events Challenge scavenger hunt, and gutbuster stair racing challenge, and introduced Diving to our water sports events.

“We’re also proud to welcome a new Games Ambassador to the Masters Games whānau, former Highlanders player Neil Brew, whose outstanding rugby career has taken him around the globe. He will join our other Ambassadors, former Silver Fern Jodi Brown and New Zealand cricketing legend Warren Lees.

“As legendary athletes who have dedicated years to their chosen sports as players and supporters, they are an inspiration to our competitors about what can be achieved – whether it’s an overall win, a personal best or just to have fun.”

The Otago Community Trust NZ Masters Games, which alternate between Dunedin and Whanganui on a biennial basis, prides itself on offering great sporting competition but also providing the opportunity to make great mates. The 2022 Games Hub will return to Dunedin’s Otago University.

“Whether you’re a competitive athlete or a first timer looking for a fun weekend away, the Masters Games cater for a range of abilities and ages,” says Mrs Kestila.

“Over recent years we’ve been growing our competitor numbers as more people learn about the fabulous week of sports, entertainment and fun on offer in Dunedin – and this year promises to be our best yet.”

Registrations open today at www.nzmg.com.

