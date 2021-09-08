NZ Motorsport’s Biggest Ever Prize Fund Confirmed

The prize pool for the drivers in the next Toyota 86 Championship is huge. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand has confirmed the prize pool for the coming season‘s Best Bars Toyota 86 championship will be the most valuable ever in Kiwi motorsport.

The prize fund includes the unique V8 Supercar test with Tripe Eight Race Engineering put up by the Tony Quinn Foundation and two drives in the Toyota 86 race at the Bathurst 1000 in 2022.

Combined with a further $75,000 prize fund for the top five drivers it means the championship prize pool tops a whopping $175,000 in value.

"We had a fantastic prize package last year and have had for several seasons but the 2021-2022 offering is the most impressive so far and there's never been anything like it in the sport in New Zealand," explained Category Manager Geoff Short.

"With the championship likely to be closely fought, an overwhelming majority of the field will have a chance to be one of the winners, whether that's as a top five championship contender, a master or a rookie. It all works nicely to coincide with our biggest ever field in the championship's history too."

At least 22 cars will battle it out for honours this coming season, including current title holder Rowan Shepherd and a number of other champions from road racing and karting. The factory-supported championship will take place over six rounds with a return to the South Island early in the New Year for two rounds.

"With the confirmation of our prize package, a return to the South Island and the roll out of our driver announcements, we think there will be a huge amount of interest not only in this next season but also beyond that.” added Short. "We've been working hard to make this championship the best saloon car series in New Zealand for up and coming and seasoned racers alike and we’re delighted with how the coming season is shaping up."

Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship 2021 – 2022

Round 1 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – November 12-14

Round 2 – Pukekohe Park Raceway – December 3-5

Round 3 – Highlands Motorsport Park – January 14-16

Round 4 – Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Ruapuna – January 21- 23

Round 5 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – February 11-13

Round 6 – Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, Taupo – March 25-27

