Performance Of Rossini's Petite Messe Solennelle On 2 October At Knox Church Cancelled
Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 3:45 pm
Press Release: City Choir Dunedin
It is with regret that City Choir Dunedin has to announce
that our performance of Rossini's Petite Messe
Solennelle on 2 October at Knox Church is cancelled, due
to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. We hope to present the
performance in
2022.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more