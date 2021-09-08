Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Indoor limits may be the final straw for many clubs

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Clubs New Zealand


The latest Alert Level 2 restrictions which cut indoor limits for hospitality venues to 50, may be the final straw for many clubs, says Clubs New Zealand.

“Clubs have continually supported the measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, however, this latest restriction, is a step to far for clubs”, says Chief Executive Larry Graham.

“Our clubs, which are significant community assets are already on their knees financially and for most a limit of 50 people won’t cover turning the lights on.

“Right now, we have a large number of clubs that cannot operate at Alert Level 2 and are in desperate need of further, targeted support from the Government. These membership owned business’s provide an important respite for our older folk who rely on interaction with their friends and fellow members.

“The wage subsidy must continue to be available at Alert Level 2, beyond Auckland moving out of Alert Level 4 and 3 and the business resurgence package must be made recurring instead of a one-off payment.

“Without targeted support many of our communities’ clubs will not survive this pandemic.

“Fixed costs do not go away just because the club is closed.

“Our clubs are not-for-profit, community-based organisations, they provide connection and belonging to over 300,000 New Zealanders and it is the community that will lose out if our clubs are forced to closed permanently.

“The club industry and the wider hospitality industry are desperate, and the Government must respond to provide proper support.

