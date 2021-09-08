Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Get Down In Lockdown With Musos Online – On Māori Television!

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Celebrated New Zealand musicians will perform live from their living rooms during lockdown in THE MEMBERS’ LOUNGE – streaming on Māori Television’s Facebook page at 8.00 PM every day.

5 MINUTES OF FAME presenters Pere Wihongi and Bella Kalolo will alternate as host of the half-hour acoustic sets of original music.

Coming up on THE MEMBERS’ LOUNGE:

· NOFO LAMEKO - Wednesday 8 September 2021 at 8.00 PM: Former contestant of The X Factor New Zealand, Nofo’s musical talent brings acoustic soul tones to life.

· PERĒRI KING - Thursday 9 September 2021 at 8.00 PM: Singer/songwriter from the Hawkes Bay, Perēri recently won Māori Television’s 5 MINUTES OF FAME competition.

· LUKE WHAANGA - Friday 10 September 2021 at 8.00 PM: Luke came to national attention as a Season 1 NZ Idol finalist in 2004. He went on to become the lead singer of NZ reggae band Tomorrow People, and is the lead singer of Origin Roots Aotearoa (ORA).

· TIPENE - Saturday 11 September 2021 at 8.00 PM: Tipene is a Tūrangi-born, Flaxmere-raised rapper and a finalist for the APRA Silver Scroll song-writing award 2021 for his song Tūrangawaewae, featuring Maisey Rika and Troy Kingi.

· TAMA WAIPARA - Sunday 12 September 2021 at 8.00 PM: An award-winning composer, singer/songwriter and performer, Tama has performed alongside the likes of Kim Thompson (Beyonce), Grammy-nominated American artist Emily King, NZ jazz giant Nathan Haines and Annie Crummer.

Cure your lockdown blues and catch the live stream of THE MEMBERS’ LOUNGE on Māori Television’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/maoritv.nz/ every day at 8.00 PM.

