Organic Week Set To Inspire Action Despite Covid Alerts

Organic Week organisers say online events will go ahead next week and will focus on activities that everyone, no matter what Covid Alert Level you are in, can enjoy.

“Organic farmers are a shining light in our world right now and we aim to celebrate them and the food they produce,” says Organic Week national coordinator Tiffany Tompkins. “Organic farmers are essential workers producing healthy food in safe working conditions free from toxic synthetic pesticides, insecticides, and fertilisers. We know this is better for our wildlife, waterways and for everyone involved.

"Organic Week is about sharing some of this success, and informing people on what they can do at home, and in their shopping habits," says Tiffany.

Running from 11-19 September, Organic Week includes a series of exciting and engaging online events, including a trio of webinars based on the four principles of organics — health, ecological balance, fairness, and care — along with the Great Organic Night In featuring the Organic NZ Awards ceremony hosted by “Bugman” Ruud Kleinpaste on 17 September.

Detail of Public Speaker Series Webinars

Over three inspiring webinars, discover how organics helps our health, our communities and our planet thrive. Some amazing organic goodies are on offer as a prize draw for those who attend.

"Organics In Sustainable Communities"

Saturday 11 September | 12.30 - 1.30 pm

Panelists:

"Uncovering the Relationships From Land to Brand"

Monday 13 September | 12.30 - 1.30 pm

Panelists:

"Healthy Food = Healthy People = Healthy Planet"

Tuesday 14 September | 12.30 - 1.30 pm

Panelists:

Organic NZ Awards and the Great Organic Night In

The Organic NZ Awards showcase and celebrate the very best of Aotearoa’s organic farmers, brands, products, and leaders.

Free to watch online, the awards will be broadcast on

Friday 17 September at 8:00 pm

.

Together with production partners Uno Loco and Hula, Organic Week has curated a delightfully entertaining hour of celebration! Cook an organic meal, open a bottle of organic wine and join in the fun online

© Scoop Media

