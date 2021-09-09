Organic Week Set To Inspire Action Despite Covid Alerts
Organic Week organisers say online events will go ahead next week and will focus on activities that everyone, no matter what Covid Alert Level you are in, can enjoy.
“Organic farmers are a shining light in our world right now and we aim to celebrate them and the food they produce,” says Organic Week national coordinator Tiffany Tompkins. “Organic farmers are essential workers producing healthy food in safe working conditions free from toxic synthetic pesticides, insecticides, and fertilisers. We know this is better for our wildlife, waterways and for everyone involved.
"Organic Week is about sharing some of this success, and informing people on what they can do at home, and in their shopping habits," says Tiffany.
Running from 11-19 September, Organic Week includes a series of exciting and engaging online events, including a trio of webinars based on the four principles of organics — health, ecological balance, fairness, and care — along with the Great Organic Night In featuring the Organic NZ Awards ceremony hosted by “Bugman” Ruud Kleinpaste on 17 September.
Detail of Public Speaker Series Webinars
Over three inspiring webinars, discover how organics helps our health, our communities and our planet thrive. Some amazing organic goodies are on offer as a prize draw for those who attend.
"Organics In Sustainable Communities"
Saturday 11 September | 12.30 - 1.30 pm
Panelists:
- Elisha Watson - CEO & Founder, Nisa
- Vicki Young - Wellington Restaurant Manager, Everybody Eats
- Tim Packer - Community Gardener @ Innermost Community Gardens, the Village Garden Project & Aotearoa Community Gardens
- Moderator: Laurie Foon, Wellington City Councillor, Wellington Region Waste Management and Minimisation Plan Joint Committee
"Uncovering the Relationships From Land to Brand"
Monday 13 September | 12.30 - 1.30 pm
Panelists:
- Rory Lenihan-Ikin - Farm Manager, Kaicycle Urban Farm
- Tremane Barr - Founder, Bio Whenua
- Blake Foster - Founder & Grower, NZ Alpine Lavender
- Amy Reason - Research & Development, Zealong Tea Estate
- Moderator: Philippa Jamison, Editor, OrganicNZ Magazine
"Healthy Food = Healthy People = Healthy Planet"
Tuesday 14 September | 12.30 - 1.30 pm
Panelists:
- Yotam Kay - Grower & Educator, Pakaraka Permaculture, Author of Regenerative Living and Organic Market Gardening
- Scott Lawson - Hawke's Bay Blueberry Grower, Lawson’s True Earth
- Adrian Townsend - Co-founder, Durham Farms
- Megan May - Founder, Chef & Creator, Little Bird Organics
- Moderator: Sarah Tanner, Health & Wellness advocate & Ceres Organics ambassador
Organic NZ Awards and the Great Organic Night In
The Organic NZ Awards showcase and celebrate the very best of Aotearoa’s organic farmers, brands, products, and leaders.
Free to watch online, the awards will be broadcast on
Friday 17 September at 8:00 pm
.
Together with production partners Uno Loco and Hula, Organic Week has curated a delightfully entertaining hour of celebration! Cook an organic meal, open a bottle of organic wine and join in the fun online