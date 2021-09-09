The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Unveils Fierce Cast

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Unveils Fierce Cast For Season Four Of The Hit Drag Competition Series, Premiering Tuesday, October 19 On Shudder

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, unveiled today the cast for season four of the hit drag competition series THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA, premiering exclusively on the horror streaming service on Tuesday, October 19 with new episodes to follow every Tuesday.

The new season of the ground-breaking Shudder Original series features ten diverse drag artists from around the world including the series’ first South Korean competitor, Hoso Terra Toma; a competitor from Mexico City, La Zavaleta; the first trans woman competing on a main season of the show, Bitter Betty; and an AFAB (Assigned Female at Birth) drag queen, Sigourney Beaver. In addition, Jade Jolie, known from RuPaul’s Drag Race joins season four as well as the winner of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection, Saint. Below is the full line-up of competitors vying for the $100,000 grand prize – the largest in show history.

Previously announced season four guest judges include Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical film series), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), Queer country music icon Orville Peck, pop metal star Poppy, Ray Santiago (Ash vs. The Evil Dead), Bob the Drag Queen (We're Here), with additional judges to be announced later.

Dubbed one of “the 19 best LGBTQ+ shows everyone needs to watch” by Cosmopolitan, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is written and produced by the Boulet Brothers with Executive Producer David Sigurani and director Nathan Noyes.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season Four Cast:

Astrud Aurelia (She / Her)

Astrud is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist drag artist who uses her music and punk rock fashion sense to produce incredible live musical shows. She’s bringing her musical talents, fierce attitude, and love of fantasy creatures to the competition which she hopes will help her claw her way to the crown.

Bitter Betty (She / Her)

Bitter Betty is a self-identifying trans woman who brings twenty years of drag experience to the competition. She feels that trans drag artists are not allowed the same opportunities as cis drag performers and views the show as an opportunity to represent her community and bring home the crown. She draws inspiration by the colours and silhouettes of ‘80s cartoons and is bringing camp, experience and “trans energy” to the competition.

Koco Caine (They / Them)

Koco infuses their drag with equal parts of seduction and horror and is bringing a strong dose of body positivity to the show. As a self-described “zombie stripper,” Koco feels they have what it takes to snatch the crown and to bring something to the competition that no other competitor in previous seasons has. As an underrepresented, black drag performer who performs alternative and horror drag, Koco feels it’s important for them to show up, represent their community and bring home the crown.

HoSo Terra Tom (She / Her, They / Them)

Hoso is the first internationally based Korean artist to compete on the show. She considers herself to be a “drag yokai” and draws global inspiration from eastern myths.

Formelda Hyde (He / Him, They / Them)

Formelda Hyde identifies as a digital drag artist who has spent most of their time performing online and in digital drag shows as opposed to traditional live stages and clubs. A true horror fan at heart, Formelda describes his drag as the “true embodiment of fear” and through his drag “seeks to express the darkest elements of horror within our world”. Through his unique blend of artistry and unconventional materials, Formelda hopes to use his new platform to change the way drag has traditionally been seen.

Jade Jolie (She / Her)

Jade Jolie considers herself a drag chameleon and while she’s already known as a previous competitor on RuPaul’s Drag Race, she hopes to show audiences that she can evolve and adapt to any drag medium. As a lover of all forms of drag, Jade enters the competition with a desire to prove to the world that her drag style doesn’t just fit in one category or box. While she feels people may be expecting a certain kind of drag from her, she warns them to expect the unexpected: “I’m bringing things people would never think I was capable of. Get ready.”

Merrie Cherry (She / Her)

Merrie Cherry is a drag pioneer in the Brooklyn, NY, scene and is always the biggest personality in the room. With her mixture of camp, fashion and a unique sense of humour, she hopes to bring the strengths of a true entertainer to the competition. While never afraid to be the butt of a joke herself, she’s entering the competition not striving to be perfect but to keep the experience enjoyable. “At the end of the day it's about entertaining and that is what Merrie Cherry does. Oh, and I’m definitely bringing a little drama mama, because we are on a reality show and who doesn't love a little fun.”

Saint (He / Him, She / Her, They / Them)

Saint is the self-proclaimed “Runway Demon Queen of Season 4.” Her drag is fuelled by imagination and nightmares “with a bit of fashion sprinkled on top,” and she proved her prowess as a true drag icon by winning The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Resurrection Halloween special in 2020. As this is her second time competing on the series, she feels her experience and growth as an artist have primed her perfectly to snatch the crown.

Sigourney Beaver (She / Her)

Sigourney Beaver is a self-described “hyper femme AFAB queen” or as she likes to put it “a female impersonator-impersonator.” Sigourney is a killer beauty queen who loves to hypnotize audiences with her piercing white eyes and sky-high hair. Coming from a burlesque background, Sigourney incorporates the art of the tease into all her drag performances. With several pageant titles under her belt, Sigourney is hoping to add “The World’s Next Drag Supermonster” to her already impressive resume.

La Zavaleta (She / Her, They / Them)

La Zavaleta is a recent transplant to the Brooklyn, NY, drag scene hailing originally from her hometown of Mexico City, Mexico. She mixes sexy and scary in all of her drag looks and is known for being an incredible live performer who always sets the stage on fire. La Zavaleta is chasing the American dream and hopes to prove that putting time, effort and drive into her aspirations will allow her to manifest her destiny and bring home the crown.

