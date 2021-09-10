Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A New Direction For The FRONTRUNNER HOKA Christchurch Marathon

Friday, 10 September 2021, 8:22 pm
Press Release: FRONTRUNNER HOKA Christchurch Marathon

Christchurch's premier marathon is headed in an exciting direction with new title sponsors - FRONTRUNNER and HOKA.

The City of Christchurch International Marathon Trust has announced renowned running brands, FRONTRUNNER and HOKA, as their new principal sponsors for what will be known as the "FRONTRUNNER HOKA Christchurch Marathon".

In 2021 the Christchurch Marathon celebrated its 40th event and Christchurch International Marathon Trust Chairman, Daniel Reese, says the new partnership is the first step in the next 40 years.

"The Christchurch Marathon has always been about runners first and foremost. So, partnering with well-known specialist running brands such as FRONTRUNNER and HOKA is a great way for the event to move into the future."

Inspired by the 1974 Commonwealth Games Marathon, the Christchurch Marathon was established in 1981 and quickly became the South Island's premier running event. The Christchurch earthquakes saw it pushed to the outskirts
of the city and the 10 years since have seen the event battling the same rebuild challenges as the city. Back since 2019 on its traditional course and Town Hall venue, the focus now shifts to the future.

The fast, flat course is renowned as New Zealand's fastest road race, but Race Director, Chris Cox, says, "The success of the Christchurch Marathon has been catering for runners and walkers of all age and ability.

"People come to running from different fitness backgrounds, with different goals and from different walks of life," says Cox. "A good event should reflect that, and part of that picture is partnering with entities that understand and appreciate what you're trying to do.

"In the past five years our focus has been on bringing the Christchurch Marathon back to its traditional central city home," says Cox. "This has been very successful and ASB has played a big part in that as the principal sponsor for the past four years.

"We can't thank ASB enough as their support came at the hardest point in the event's history. They gave us some stability during the move back to the central city and then helped us get through 2020's COVID cancellation.

"The focus now is taking the event into the future and having principal partners who are as immersed in the running community as we are is a great way to kick that off."

FRONTRUNNER is a national sport retail franchise that had its beginning in Christchurch and now has 10 stores nationwide. FRONTRUNNER Principal, Laurie Blyth, says the Christchurch Marathon history and popularity is what attracted FRONTRUNNER.

"FRONTRUNNER and the Christchurch Marathon have both been major parts of the running community for more than 40 years, so it's a natural partnership," says Blyth. "It's very much a case of both parties getting back to their roots."

Indeed, local FRONTRUNNER franchisee Oska Baynes is a four-time winner at the Christchurch Marathon, and sharing the naming rights with international running shoe brand HOKA is another part of that picture.

"One of strong points of this event," says Cox, "is that since day one it has been organised by runners. Now, with our principal sponsor also being immersed in the sport, more than ever the FRONTRUNNER HOKA Christchurch Marathon will be an event that is organised by runners for runners."

The 2022 FRONTRUNNER HOKA Christchurch Marathon event will take place on Sunday 10th April. Entries for the full marathon, half marathon, 10km and Kids' Mara'fun are now open at www.christchurchmarathon.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from FRONTRUNNER HOKA Christchurch Marathon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 