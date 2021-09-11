Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Dates Confirmed NaZCAR Pro Series Rnd 3 & 24 Hours Of NaZCAR

Saturday, 11 September 2021, 4:22 pm
Press Release: NaZCAR Pro Series

The organiser of the new NaZCAR 3 and 6-Hour Pro Series and the annual 24 Hours of NaZCAR events, Dr Jacob Simonsen, has announced new dates for the remaining two events on his COVID 19-impacted 2021 schedule

The final round of the NaZCAR 3 and 6-Hr Pro Series (which was to have been held at Pukekohe’s Pukekohe Park Raceway on Sat Sept 04) will now be held at Pukekohe Park on Saturday October 09, while the first of the renamed (continuous) 24 Hours of NaZCAR (nee LeMons) events which was due to be run at Hampton Downs on Friday & Saturday Sept. 24 and 25 will now he held at the North Waikato circuit on Thursday and Friday October 21 & 22.

Both postponements were forced on Dr Simonsen by New Zealand’s latest – and now split – COVID 19 Lockdown situation.

“With no clear end in sight for Auckland’s Level 4 status I had to act – and act decisively – in the short and long-term interests, both of the events and the large and growing number of competitors who are supporting them,” he said.

“Obviously we couldn’t run the final round of our new Pro Series on Sept 04 because the whole country was at Level 4, so we needed an alternative date for that; which fortunately Pukekohe Park was able to offer us (Sat Oct. 09).

“I have to say, too, that Hampton Downs has bent over backwards to help us come up with an alternative date for our continuous 24 Hour race which was originally going to be held later this month (Sept 24 & 25). Had Auckland been able to move down to Level 2 with the rest of NZ last week we might - just might mind – have been able to run the event that weekend.

“However, because the city has been stuck at Level 4 for so long now I felt that the best thing to do was to push it out a full month (to October 21 & 22) and run it across a Thursday and a Friday rather than a weekend to minimise any possible clashes with other re-scheduled motorsport events.”

To recap, the rescheduled two NaZCAR events will now be held (Covid-19 Lockdown situation-willing, of course) on;

Rnd 3 (final) 2021 NaZCAR 3 & 6 Hr Pro Series Pukekohe Park Raceway, Saturday October 09, 2021, & 20021 24 Hours of NaZCAR Hampton Downs International circuit Thursday & Friday October 21& 22, 2021.

