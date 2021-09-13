Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sport Hawke’s Bay gains national governance mark award

Monday, 13 September 2021, 9:49 am
Press Release: Sport Hawke's Bay

Sport Hawke’s Bay is the first Sport New Zealand funded regional sport organisation to gain its Governance Mark status in 2021.

Sport Hawke’s Bay chairman Damon Harvey said he is thrilled that the organisation has been able to work through the process to gain this status, a journey that has taken three years.

He said being awarded the Governance Mark further enhances the organisation’s standing with funding partners such as Sport New Zealand, Councils, Eastern & Central Community Trust and the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board and with other key community stakeholders.

“They can all have confidence that we have excellent processes, robust governance policies and a clear strategy to have a positive impact on our community’.

Sport New Zealand launched the Governance Mark in 2016 to improve sector governance. Developed in partnership with the sector, it is the only externally assessed board development programme of its kind internationally with a focus on play, active recreation, and sport.

Sport New Zealand Chief Executive Raelene Castle congratulates Sport Hawke’s Bay in taking the time to be aligned on best practice in this area.

“The Governance Mark provides independent assurance that an organisation operates in accordance with good governance practice and is clear about how it intends to use time and money.

“We know good governance in sport is important, and we congratulate Sport Hawke’s Bay on their leadership journey, which will position them well for the future.”

There are now ten National Sport Organisations and four regional sport trusts with the Governance Mark. The assessment process considers a range of good governance practices including a considered process for strategy development, an ongoing regime for monitoring efficacy of that strategy and a planned communications programme to demonstrate accountability to stakeholders.

